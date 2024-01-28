Tokong, Esquievel crowned World Surf League champs in La Union

MANILA, Philippines -- Surfers John Mark "Marama" Tokong and Rogelio "Jay-r" Esquievel Jr. conquered the three-to-four feet of swell lining the Urbiztondo Beach to rule the 2024 World Surf League-La Union International Pro.

Cheered on by the native crowd, Tokong cemented a second win of the season with a combined total of 17.90 out of a possible 20, the highest heat total in the shortboard division in defeating Sweden’s Kian Martin in the men’s Qualifying Series (QS) 3000 of the first surf event of the year.

Esquievel returned to competition at home, and La Union’s pride didn’t disappoint, peaking at the right time in the final of the men’s Longboard Qualifying Series (LQS) with the highest heat total of 18.00 out of 20 points in mesmerizing the hometown throng all week long.

"I’m so happy, so stoked to win the event. It was great to see everyone supporting us here. Everyone’s on the beach. Our friends, our families, our sponsors are here,’’ said Esquievel, whose swift rise came after his inaugural victory in the 2023 La Union International Pro that drew international attention to the Filipino longboard community.

Esquievel seized victory over an in-form Kai Hamase of Japan, the current No. 1 in the Asian LQS rankings. Hamase compiled 9.50 in the quarterfinals and added a 9.15 in a semifinal win over Jomarie Ebueza, setting up a duel with Esquievel in the final.

Using the full length of his board, Esquievel’s lightning-fast and clean footwork connected nose to tail and executed his routine with style and ease, proving his worth as one of the finest in the globe on the WSL Longboard Tour.

The WSL-La Union International Pro 2024 was supported by Tingog Partylist, House Speaker Martin Romualdez and the Department of Tourism Region 1.

Sponsored by Alima and backed by Vans, Klean Canteen and SMC Infrastructure, the event was sanctioned by the World Surf League and organized by the United Philippine Surfing Association in collaboration with the provincial government of La Union, the municipality of San Juan and the La Union Surf Club (LUSC).

Tokong’s knowledge of the shifting conditions of the Monalisa Point allowed him to perfectly combine exciting air reverses on huge opening sections with quick turns, giving the enthusiastic crowd something to crow about after building his scoreline with an 8.50 following a 7.25 at his initial foray.

Martin registered an 8.00, threatening to break Tokong’s scoring combo, but it didn’t take long before the Filipino upped the ante by posting the highest single wave score of 9.40 in taking the crown.

"Oh man, this is crazy. I don’t know, I’m so happy, more than happy, like you can’t really say anything. It’s so hard to explain but I feel so stoked right now,’’ said Tokong. whose sixth QS victory marked his fifth win on local turf.

Next stop for Tokong and Esquievel is the inaugural Baler Pro on February 1-7 where another 3000 points and 1000 points are on offer for the QS and LQS competitors.

Tokong’s win, his first triumph outside of his home break in Siargao’s Cloud 9, catapulted him eight places up the rankings into No. 6 as he seeks to regain qualification into the Challenger Series.

The tournament is likewise recognized by the Philippine Sports Commission and the Philippine Olympic Committee.

The victory of Esquievel retained his unbeaten slate on the LQS after three events, sitting side by side with Ebueza at the No. 2 on the continental LQS rankings while Hamase kept his No. 1 spot.

Joining Esquievel in the semifinals of the LQS were fellow La Union locals Ebueza and Rico Dumaguin, while Daisy Valdez was the only Filipina in the semifinals against Japanese talents Natsuma Taoka, Hiroka Yoshikawa and Kaede Inoue.

Junior surfers from La Union — Mara Lopez, Jane Del Torre and Jeiru Zen Aribuabo — signal a sustainable future for long boarding.