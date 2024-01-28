Sweep-seeking Beermen eye strong start vs Gin Kings

MANILA, Philippines -- On the cusp of a PBA Commissioner’s Cup finals berth, the San Miguel Beermen will try and come out stronger in Game 3 as they try to sweep Barangay Ginebra on Sunday.

The Beermen are now holding a 2-0 lead over the Gin Kings after scoring a massive 106-96 win Friday evening.

And on Sunday, they have a chance to sweep Ginebra, a team that did the same to them in the 2023 Governors’ Cup.

San Miguel head coach Jorge Gallent said that his team could not relax against a well-coached team like Ginebra.

“We can’t just relax and say we were swept last conference, and we would do the same. We just have to work as hard as we played Games 1 and 2,” he told reporters after the win.

“Ginebra’s…. a mighty team and it’s well-coached so we just have to come out in Game 3 and play as hard,” he added.

San Miguel has banked on the offensive onslaughts of import Bennie Boatwright, reigning MVP June Mar Fajardo, and the deep bench of the Beermen to grab the 2-0 lead.

“We’re just playing it one game at a time. If [the sweep will come,] it’s there. If it’s not then we just have to work harder but motivation-wise,” Gallent said.

“In this team, it’s ladder by ladder. We’re on the third ladder. A win is a win on Sunday, but if it’s not,we just got to work harder on Wednesday,” he added.

“Of course, we want to try to finish it on Sunday. But I’m sure Ginebra is going to come prepared and we’re just going to grind it.”

The head coach also underscored the team’s need to play as a unit.

“If we don’t play as a team, then [Ginebra coach Tim Cone] can [come back] because he’s a great coach and he has a great team. We just can’t relax. We have to come out Game 1 and 2, in Game 3, we have to come out stronger.”

Ginebra, for its part, will try and force Game 4 when it takes on San Miguel at 6 p.m. Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.