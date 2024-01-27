^

Pirates of Batangas enter UCAL win column; Dolphins go 3-0

January 27, 2024 | 5:58pm
LPU-Batangas' David Jose (right) in action.

Games Monday
(Paco Arena, Manila)
12 p.m. – Diliman vs GMC
2 p.m. – CEU vs Olivarez
4 p.m. – UB vs PWU

MANILA, Philippines -- Lyceum of the Philippines-Batangas nailed its first win with a 94-75 drubbing of the Philippine Women’s University Saturday, January 27, in the Universities and Colleges Athletic League-PG Flex Linoleum Season 6 at the Paco Arena in Manila.

After a tight contest in the opening quarter, the Pirates of Batangas outscored the Patriots, 28-14, in the next frame to enjoy a 49-36 spread at the break -- a lead they sustained to finally barge into win column after dropping their first two games in the tournament also supported by Angel’s Pizza.

The Patriots did try to launch a last-ditch comeback, but the Pirates were not to be denied this time – thanks to the troika of David Jose, Bhencent Butuyan and Alpha Bah – who made timely baskets.

Jose put on a double-double performance of 23 points and 14 boards, while Butuyan and Bah scored 18 points and combined for seven boards as they handed the Patriots their fourth straight defeat.

In the other game, Philippine Christian University-Dasmariñas rolled to its third win in as many games by downing Guang Ming College-Tagaytay City, 92-69.

In taking the solo lead in the 9-team league, the Dolphins used a well-balanced attack to take a commanding a 47-30 lead at the half.

Gaiel Escultur led four PCU-D players in double figures with 20 points and 6 boards while Ngufor Toscannie logged 18 points and 8 rebounds and Adrian Reves had 14 points and 14 rebounds.

Meantime, Olivarez College got an extra motivation in time for its showdown with CEU on Monday by downing University of Batangas, 90-81, last Thursday.
The CEU Scorpions beat the Olivarez SEA Lions in their best-of-three title series, 2-0, on the way to completing a 14-game sweep of the tournament, a feat that enabled them to tie Diliman College for the most number of titles with two each.

Both CEU and Olivarez have similar 2-0 cards.

