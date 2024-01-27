Lee lives up to reputation with pivotal logo shot for Magnolia

Paul Lee (3) was the hero for Magnolia's Game 2 win over the Phoenix Fuel Masters.

MANILA, Philippines -- Paul Lee has always been known for making clutch shots and deep 3-pointers when it matters the most.

In Game 2 of Magnolia's PBA Commissioner’s series against Phoenix on Friday, he showed why he is dubbed the "Angas ng Tondo."

With the Hotshots leading by just two, 78-76, with less than a minute remaining, the Fuel Masters were about to secure a stop.

And with the shot clock down to two, Mark Barroca could not get through the tough defense of Ken Tuffin.

The ball then found the hands of the struggling Lee, who was positioned way beyond the arc.

With just a second remaining in the shot clock, Lee launched the ball from the logo, and it found the bottom of the net.

And just like that, the Hotshots were able to take a 2-0 lead over the Fuel Masters and move a win away from the finals.

Lee ended the game with just six points off of two 3-pointers. He made his first trey back in the third quarter, but the second one was simply bigger.

After the game, Lee, one of the finest 3-point shooters in the PBA, said the logo trey was like "the only open shot" he had the whole game.

"I think, the whole game, their defense, I was just fronted. They were playing 4 on 4, and I just took advantage of it," the sharpshooting guard told reporters.

"There was no time left anyway, and I have to shoot it already. Luckily, I made it," he added.

Lee is no stranger to big shots in his career.

Perhaps one of the most memorable shots he had was during his stint with Gilas Pilipinas, when he made three free throws to clinch the Philippine team's bronze medal back in the 2014 FIBA Asia Cup.

This time around, his big shot was able to tow Magnolia closer to the PBA Finals.

"All I need is an open look and just need to be ready because you do not know when that type of opportunity comes. And, again, the shot clock was winding down so I have to just shoot," the guard said.

"I had a little bit of space to release it properly," he added.

Magnolia import Tyler Bey, for his part, said he had no doubt that Lee's 3-pointer will find the bottom of the net.

"That's just Paul. You already know when he gets the shot, he will take it and make it," Bey said.

Head coach Chito Victolero also was not surprised with Lee's shot, saying he constantly practices such shots.

Magnolia will try and close out the series on Sunday, 4 p.m., also at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.