Magical Luka conjures epic 73-point performance as Mavs escape Hawks

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JANUARY 26: Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks reacts during the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on January 26, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.

MANILA, Philippines -- Luka Magic.

In front of the team that drafted him, Luka Doncic dropped 73 points as he helped the Dallas Mavericks squeak past the Atlanta Hawks, 148-143, on Saturday (Manila time).

Doncic scored the fourth-most points in a single game in NBA history, tied with Wilt Chamberlain, who had 73 points twice, and David Thompson, who did it in 1978.

The Slovenian guard’s offensive explosion came barely a week after Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid scored 70 points against the San Antonio Spurs.

Doncic had 41 points in the first half, just torching the defense with just about everything -- 3-pointers, layups, floaters, jumpers and free throws.

However, the game was tied after two quarters.

The Mavericks, who were missing guard Kyrie Irving, started to run away in the third quarter as their lead reached double digits, 98-88, following a 3-pointer by Doncic.

The Hawks then stormed back in the final quarter and got to within three, 137-134, following a split from the line by Dejounte Murray.

Dallas’ Dante Exum then made a trey off an assist by the heady playmaker.

Jalen Johnson, however, retaliated with a jumper to inch closer, 140-136, with 1:09 remaining.

Doncic then drove to the basket and powered his way to a three-point play with 58 seconds remaining to grab his 73rd point of the night and help Dallas seize a 142-136 lead.

After Clint Capela made a dunk on the other end to cut the lead to five, 143-138, the Hawks made sure that Doncic would not hold the ball.

He then orchestrated the offense by dictating the flow, and the ball found an open Josh Green on the right corner, who punched in the dagger, 146-138, with 37 seconds remaining.

Atlanta cut the lead to three after a pair of free throws by Saddiq Bey and a 3-pointer by Trae Young with about 10 seconds remaining, opening a small window of opportunity.

A pair of free throws by Tim Hardaway Jr. then iced the game.

The game was part of the NBA’s Rivals Week, where rival teams are facing off.

Doncic and Young were traded for each other in the 2018 NBA Draft, making the story a bit thicker.

The Mavericks guard had a near triple-double by adding 10 rebounds and seven assists. He shot 25-of-33 from the field, good for 75.8%.

He also made 15 of his 16 free throws.

Green added 21 points for Dallas.

Young led the Hawks with 30 points and 11 assists. Johnson chipped in with 25 points, but he fouled out late.

The Mavericks thus snapped their three-game losing streak and are now holding a 25-20 win-loss record.

The Hawks, meanwhile, dropped to their fourth straight loss with an 18-27 slate.