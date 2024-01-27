Strong Group bound for semis after thwarting Moroccan squad

Dwight Howard (39) had a double-double of 17 points and 12 boards in SGA's rout of Morocco's AS Sale.

MANILA, Philippines -- Strong Group Athletics (SGA) is going to the semifinals of the Dubai International Basketball Championship after drubbing Morocco's AS Sale, 92-80, Saturday morning.

After trailing by seven points in the first quarter, SGA clawed back and erupted, taking a 44-31 lead in the second quarter after a layup by Mckenzie Moore.

With AS Sale playing catch-up the whole game, they were able to cut the lead to five, 62-67, early on in the final frame with an and-one play by Galloway Ramon.

The Philippine squad answered with a 7-2 run capped by a layup by Moore to grab a 74-64 lead with 7:35 left.

Muhammad Al Quraishi made a jumper on the other end, but Kevin Quiambao and Jihad Benchlikha traded 3-pointers to maintain the eight-point lead, 77-69.

SGA then heated up with a huge 10-2 run to have an 87-71 separation punctuated by a pair of free throws by Andre Roberson with 2:23 remaining.

The gutting run took the air out of AS Sale as they were unable to cut the lead to single digit.

Roberson, Moore and Dwight Howard led the Philippine side, which is guaranteed of a better finish than the previous edition of the tournament.

Roberson registered a full line of 18 points, nine rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block for SGA.

Howard and Moore scored 17 points apiece. The former tallied 12 boards and three assists, while the latter registered seven rebounds, three assists and two steals.

Ramon led the Moroccan side with 27 points, four assists and four rebounds. Williams Tyler chipped in 20 markers, six boards and two dimes.

SGA finished in the quarterfinals in last year’s tourney, when the team was led by Shabazz Muhammad and Renaldo Balkman.

The Philippine side will be face Lebanon’s Beirut Sports Club in the semis Sunday morning (Manila time).

In the elimination round, SGA defeated Beirut, 95-73.