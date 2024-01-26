^

Sports

UE's Remogat still weighing options amid transfer talks

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
January 26, 2024 | 10:38pm
UE's Remogat still weighing options amid transfer talks
Rey Remogat (left)
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines -- Amid rumors of a possible transfer to another UAAP school, Rey Remogat’s decision on whether or not to stay in UE will be known next week, the guard said Friday.

Remogat, who is a member of the UAAP Season 86 Mythical Five, is in the middle of social media rumors that he will be heading to another UAAP team.

The Most Valuable Player race runner-up, on Friday, said he is still weighing his options.

“There is no final decision yet from me and my family. My final decision will come maybe next week,” Remogat, who was in attendance during the PBA semifinal clash between Magnolia and Phoenix, told reporters in Filipino.

He bared that he has received overseas offers to turn pro, as well as offers to transfer schools, both from the UAAP and the NCAA.

He, however, declined to enumerate these offers.

“It will come next week, my decision to either go pro or stay, or go to another school. I have a number of things that I have to take into consideration for my decision, including my family situation,” the 5-foot-10 playmaker said.

“So, I really have to decide not just for me, but also my family,” he added.

The guard bared that he had talked with the UE management earlier in the week.

“They talked to me on Tuesday, they asked me what my plans are. They just told me that whatever I decide on, they will support it,” he said.

“I am thankful that they told me they will support whatever decision I have, because they understand my reason. They know why I have something to consider, and they understand the situation of my family."

Despite these, he is not discounting a possible return to UE.

“It is still 50-50, if I stay or I will pursue a pro career or go to another school.”

Remogat averaged 16.5 points, 6.4 rebounds, 7.9 assists and 2.0 steals a game for UE.

If he goes to another school, he will be eligible to play come UAAP Season 88.

Remogat also slammed those who spread the rumors on social media.

“Hopefully, [social media users] will not get ahead of themselves. They should ask me and wait for my decision because it seems a bit disrespectful,” he said.

“It is painful for me to be thought of badly, and what happens if I ultimately stay? What people said cannot be taken back,” he added.

“The final decision will come next week. I, myself, will announce my decision.”

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL

UAAP

UE RED WARRIORS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Djokovic locks up No. 1 spot ahead of Australian Open final shootout

Djokovic locks up No. 1 spot ahead of Australian Open final shootout

1 day ago
Novak Djokovic meets Jannik Sinner for a place in the Australian Open final on Friday, boosted by the knowledge he cannot...
Sports
fbtw
Sabalenka storms past Gauff into Australian Open final

Sabalenka storms past Gauff into Australian Open final

1 day ago
Formidable World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka blasted past Coco Gauff into the Australian Open final on Thursday to keep her title...
Sports
fbtw
Eala enters quarters in W50 Pune netfest

Eala enters quarters in W50 Pune netfest

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Alex Eala is heading into the quarterfinals of the W50 Pune tennis tournament in India after beating home bet Zeel Desai,...
Sports
fbtw
Medvedev joins qualifier Yastremska in Australian Open semifinals

Medvedev joins qualifier Yastremska in Australian Open semifinals

2 days ago
Two-time runner-up Daniil Medvedev battled past big-serving Hubert Hurkacz to set up a potential Australian Open semifinal...
Sports
fbtw

Valle Verde netfest unwraps

2 days ago
Junior tennis returns to the Big City today as the Valle Verde National Tennis Championships unwraps in Pasig with close to 300 entries vying for top honors and ranking points across nine age-group categories.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Sinner ousts Djokovic, meets Medvedev in final

Sinner ousts Djokovic, meets Medvedev in final

14 minutes ago
Jannik Sinner ended Novak Djokovic’s bid for a record 25th Grand Slam title on Friday, snapping the Serb’s astonishing...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Knights stay hot in beach volley

Lady Knights stay hot in beach volley

By Joey Villar | 14 minutes ago
Letran’s Gia Marcel Maquilang and Lara Mae Silva walloped San Sebastian’s Kat Santos and Juan May Gonzales, 21-8,...
Sports
fbtw
Free karate lessons slated in Manila

Free karate lessons slated in Manila

14 minutes ago
Manila Councilor Raymundo Yupangco (5th District) and Sikaran-Karate Association of the Philippines (SIKAP) president Manny...
Sports
fbtw
Sabalenka enjoys edge vs Zheng

Sabalenka enjoys edge vs Zheng

14 minutes ago
Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka is confident she will have a crucial emotional edge over Zheng Qinwen in Saturday’s...
Sports
fbtw
Balbanida gets taste of wild Korean winter

Balbanida gets taste of wild Korean winter

14 minutes ago
Avery Uriel Balbanida has the entire weekend to adapt to the Korean snow ahead of his first event on Monday in the...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with