UE's Remogat still weighing options amid transfer talks

MANILA, Philippines -- Amid rumors of a possible transfer to another UAAP school, Rey Remogat’s decision on whether or not to stay in UE will be known next week, the guard said Friday.

Remogat, who is a member of the UAAP Season 86 Mythical Five, is in the middle of social media rumors that he will be heading to another UAAP team.

The Most Valuable Player race runner-up, on Friday, said he is still weighing his options.

“There is no final decision yet from me and my family. My final decision will come maybe next week,” Remogat, who was in attendance during the PBA semifinal clash between Magnolia and Phoenix, told reporters in Filipino.

He bared that he has received overseas offers to turn pro, as well as offers to transfer schools, both from the UAAP and the NCAA.

He, however, declined to enumerate these offers.

“It will come next week, my decision to either go pro or stay, or go to another school. I have a number of things that I have to take into consideration for my decision, including my family situation,” the 5-foot-10 playmaker said.

“So, I really have to decide not just for me, but also my family,” he added.

The guard bared that he had talked with the UE management earlier in the week.

“They talked to me on Tuesday, they asked me what my plans are. They just told me that whatever I decide on, they will support it,” he said.

“I am thankful that they told me they will support whatever decision I have, because they understand my reason. They know why I have something to consider, and they understand the situation of my family."

Despite these, he is not discounting a possible return to UE.

“It is still 50-50, if I stay or I will pursue a pro career or go to another school.”

Remogat averaged 16.5 points, 6.4 rebounds, 7.9 assists and 2.0 steals a game for UE.

If he goes to another school, he will be eligible to play come UAAP Season 88.

Remogat also slammed those who spread the rumors on social media.

“Hopefully, [social media users] will not get ahead of themselves. They should ask me and wait for my decision because it seems a bit disrespectful,” he said.

“It is painful for me to be thought of badly, and what happens if I ultimately stay? What people said cannot be taken back,” he added.

“The final decision will come next week. I, myself, will announce my decision.”