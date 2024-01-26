^

Romero sisters bank on athletic background in running new PVL team Capital1

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
January 26, 2024 | 8:40pm
Romero sisters bank on athletic background in running new PVL team Capital1
Capital1Solar Energy Power Spikers team owners and sisters Mandy (left) and Milka Romero

MANILA, Philippines – Milka and Mandy Romero are bringing a unique take to being owners of newly formed Premier Volleyball League team Capital1 Power Spikers as they test their mettle in the upcoming All-Filipino Conference next month.

Not only are the co-owners the daughters of well-known sportsman and Party-list Rep. Mikee Romero, both are also athletes in their own right.

Capital1 Solar Energy Director Milka previously played competitive football in the UAAP, while President Mandy competed at the national team level in Muay Thai.

During the team’s introductory conference in Makati on Thursday, the sisters bared their distinctive perspective as athlete-owners.

“I experienced being a player at a very high-level and I know how you just wanna focus on the game. But with the pressure and management and all of that, doon nasisira yung game eh back when I was playing,” said Milka. 

“So I think it’s an advantage that I can also think like a player and you know, pakikisama. Of course we have some goals bilang franchise but to answer that, we really want that culture still to be identified where we’re at. But again, we’re off to a good start and with our experience being players, managing various teams, having an expert coaching staff and of course our players, wala ng other choice but to go up from there so [it’s] very exciting.”

Mandy, on the other hand, hopes to be able to build a stronger relationship with their players. Knowing where they’re coming from, the co-owners are looking to be more relatable for everyone on their staff.

“My sister and I are big fans of the PVL. What we have to bring for the team is our heart. We really have the passion for it and we understand also the daily struggles of what it is to be an athlete especially at the national level, to represent your team, the vision, and also sometimes the entire country,” she said. 

“For us, hopefully we can create a strong bond a really a family. That’s what we’re looking for with Capital1 Solar Energy,” she continued.

The Power Spikers will be led by decorated volleyball coach Roger Gorayeb and players like Aiko Urdas, Jorelle Singh, Heather Guino-o, and Janine Navarro.

They begin training on Monday and hope for a successful debut conference in the tournament kicking off on February 20.

VOLLEYBALL
