11th Asian Age Group swim meet gets green light

Philstar.com
January 26, 2024 | 5:26pm
MANAILA, Philippines – The Philippines is right on track in task to host the 11th Asian Age Group Championships, which kicks off on February 24.

According to the tournament’s liaison officer to local organizing committee Farid Fatahian after the day-long ocular inspection of the venue and allied facilities Thursday, “Just minor kinks to be ironed out and 11th AAGC is seen to be a success.”

“The LOC’s key persons demonstrated high degree of professionalism, hence my confidence,” added Farid, who had been in involved in countless aquatics events at all levels since 2001 he was with Asian Aquatics.

Veterans of either the 30th Southeast Asian Games 2019, FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 or both which the Philippines hosted, the LOC officers bannered by Joseph Alcazar, President/CEO, COO Dave Carter and Philippines Aquatics Inc. Executive Director Chito Rivera, briefed Farid on the progress of the preparations of the aquatics event set at New Clark City, Capas Tarlac.

The supporting cast included support services division head Sarita Zafra, sports/competition head Richard Luna, venue head Miko David, transportation and airport services head Ramon Eusebio, accommodations head Edgar Nicolas, catering head Kathy Caper, marketing head Raoul Floresca, volunteer head Errol Topacio and media head Red Dumuk.

Backing the newly recognized Philippine Aquatics Inc. headed by president  Miko Vargas with Batangas District 1 Rep. Eric Buhain as secretary general are the Philippine Olympic Committee and Philippine Sports Commission.

Beating the registry deadline in the continental championships for budding athletes aged 11 to 18 years are the national federations of Brunei Darussalam, China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Iran, Japan, Jordan, Kuwait, Kyrgyztan, Lebanon, Macau, Malaysia, Maldives, Mongolia, Nepal, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Chinese Taipei, Thailand, Uzbekistan, Vietnam and Philippines plus possible five countries.

Swimming action (February 26-29) ushers in the championships followed by Diving (February 26-March 1), Artistic Swimming (March 2-6) and Water Polo (March 3-9).

