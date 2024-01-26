Pilipinas Super League: Biñan routs AO Jikiri Indanan

MANILA, Philippines – Biñan wrapped up the week by winning its second home game in the PSL President’s Cup by walloping AO Jikiri Indanan, 85-56, to gain a share of the lead once again with Nueva Ecija.

Despite missing the services of their man up front, basketball legend Marc Pingris, who was sidelined by a sprained ankle, the Tatak Gel proved to be too much against the Kings.

They asserted their dominance inside the shaded lane, scoring 40 points of their total output, 16 more than their rivals.

Biñan also grabbed 43 rebounds as against 26 for AO and its activity in crashing the boards resulted to 12 second chance points.

KG Canaleta once again presided on the team’s offense as he tallied 14 points to go along with his seven rebounds.

San Juan turned its defensive switch in the third period to shackle 1Munti and book a 71-59 win.

The Kings of San Juan held their rivals to only six points in the third period to turn a close game into a rout, allowing the team coached by Sen. Jinggoy Estrada to pick up its eighth win in nine games.

1Munti absorbed its fourth loss in 10 games.

Reynel Hugnatan turned back the hands of time and unraveled his vintage form in powering MisOr to an 82-63 beat down of Bico.

Plucked out from retirement after the lefty veteran forward decided to hang up his jersey playing in the Philippine Basketball Association, Hugnatan was enlisted by the Mustangs for this season’s PSL.

Now a member of the Meralco Bolts coaching staff in the PBA, Hugnatan proved that he can compete at a high level and he showed it by helping the Mustangs in picking up their sixth win in 10 games.

It was the Mustangs’ fifth straight victory in the tournament as the up and coming squad was backstopped by Hugnatan, who poured in 19 points on an 8-of-12 shooting from the field whle pulling down five rebounds.

“First few games, medyo wala pa ako sa timing, pero nung nakakasabay na ako sa ensayo sa kanila, medyo gumanda na timing ko,” said Hugnatan, a three-time PBA champion.