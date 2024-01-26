Beermen put premium on composure vs Gin Kings

MANILA, Philippines – The San Miguel Beermen underscored their need to be composed, especially in close games as they try to build a 2-0 lead against Barangay Ginebra in their PBA Commissioner’s Cup semis series on Friday.

San Miguel squeaked past the Gin Kings, 92-90, in Game 1 last Wednesday.

With the close game, the Beermen had to pull out the necessary stops and hang on.

After the game, San Miguel head coach Jorge Gallent lauded the team’s composure.

“We were just composed. We’re composed when we needed a stop, yung players stopped. I give all the credit to the players. As I said, when we needed a big stop, I think they stopped them twice,” Gallent said.

“The block and the last possession, the steal. It’s just when we have a chance to stop or to win, the players deliver,” he added.

San Miguel’s CJ Perez also emphasized the team’s need to remain composed in close games, especially against defensive-minded teams like Ginebra.

“Ginebra is really focused on defense. Us, we just do 100% effort in every game,” the guard told reporters.

“When we have such crucial games, we need to stay composed and just bring our A game to win.”

Perez was instrumental in the fourth quarter for San Miguel, scoring nine of his 26 points in the payoff frame.

And with the “Never Say Die” battle cry of the Gin Kings, San Miguel’s equanimity would help them in the long run.

“We have to be relaxed, especially in the end game. We have to be composed to execute. And, we have to execute in offense and add effort in the defense to be able to close out games,” Perez said.

“And, we know Ginebra. They have the ‘Never say die’ spirit. They will not give in until the final buzzer,” he added.

“We have to respect our opponents.”

San Miguel will try to grab a 2-0 lead over Ginebra on Friday, 4 p.m., at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.