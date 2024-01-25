Eala enters quarters in W50 Pune netfest

MANILA, Philippines – Alex Eala is heading into the quarterfinals of the W50 Pune tennis tournament in India after beating home bet Zeel Desai, 6-1, 6-2, on Thursday.

The Filipina tennister made quick work of the 24-year-old Desai. She dominated every aspect of the match, winning eight straight games at one point.

Eala also had 31 service points won against Desai's 16.

She also won 24 receiving points compared to her opponent's 13.

Desai also committed seven double faults.

On Wednesday, Eala defeated Hungary's Fanny Stollar, 6-2, 6-2, to reach the round of 16.

Up next for the 18-year-old is Latvia's Darja Semenistaja, the tournament’s No. 1 seed. Their matchup is set on Friday.

The Latvian is Eala's teammate in doubles' play. The pair will play in the quarterfinals Thursday evening.

They earlier defeated Japan's Eri Shimizu and Taiwan's Li Yu-yun, 6-7, 6-1, 10-7 to reach the quarters.

There, they will be facing the United States’ Jessie Aney and Germany's Lena Papadakis.