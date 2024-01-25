CEU wallops PWU to notch early lead in UCAL cagefest

Games Saturday

(Paco Arena)

12 p.m. – LPU-B vs PWU

2 p.m. – PCU-D vs GMC

4 p.m. – MCU vs DC

MANILA, Philippines – Defending champion Centro Escolar University stamped its class over neophyte Philippine Women’s University, 74-45, to take an early lead in the Universities and Colleges Athletic League-PG Flex Linoleum Season 6 at the Paco Arena in Manila on Thursday, January 25

The Scorpions seized control of the contest behind a blistering second quarter performance, which allowed them to establish a double-digit advantage that proved to be too much for the Patriots to overcome.

Franz Diaz once again led the assault for CEU with 14 points and 10 rebounds as the Scorpions outscored PWU 23-8 in the pivotal second quarter. Daniel Marcelo also had his share with 14 while first game hero Dylan Darbin added 10.

The Patriots tried to fight back but simply didn’t have the legs to put up a rally that’s good enough to threaten the Scorpions, who improved to a neat 2-0 record. PWU was playing its second straight game and coming off a tough 95-86 overtime loss to Guang Ming College in its UCAL debut last Monday.

Kurt Lactaotao proved to be the biggest thorn to the side of the Patriots, finishing with 18 points — none more crucial than his four straight points that sparked a telling 9-0 run to win it all for the Flying Dragons in the extension period.

Also getting a share of the early lead with CEU was Philippine Christian University-Dasmarinas, which improved to a 2-0 slate following its 79-59 romp of Lyceum of the Philippines University-Batangas.

Skipper Joshua Dino made a splash for the Dolphins with 21 points, six assists and five rebounds as the PCU-D went off to a strong start in the first half and never looked back to keep the Pirates winless through two games.

Four other players scored in double figures with Toscannie Tita and Alvin Reyes chipping in 11 apiece.