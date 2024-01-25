^

Canaleta tows unbeaten Binan past Quezon in Pilipinas Super League

Philstar.com
January 25, 2024 | 1:54pm
Canaleta tows unbeaten Binan past Quezon in Pilipinas Super League
Coach Boyet Fernandez and the rest of the Binan Tatak Gel keep their perfect record in the PSL President's Cup.
Pilipinas Super League

MANILA, Philippines – Its home court advantage and perfect record under threat, Binañ turned to its old reliable KG Canaleta, who delivered crucial baskets to keep Tatak Gel spotless following a tough 66-63 win over the equally formidable Quezon Titans in the PSL President’s Cup just recently at the Alonte Sports Complex.

A multiple-time slam dunk champion and former star in the Philippine Basketball Association, Canaleta responded to the challenge as he scored seven crucial points in the last seven minutes. He along with young star Kenney Rogers Rocacurva and former PBA Most Valuable Player Jayjay Helterbrand put on the finishing touches, allowing Binañ to overcome a 51-59 deficit in the fourth quarter.

Local folks were put on the edge of their seats when the visiting Titans sent the home team reeling on the ropes as the erstwhile unbeaten Quezon squad was poised to deliver the knockout blow.

Quezon, composed of young stars who were just starting their respective careers playing in the professional ranks, was led by Val Chauca, a point guard who previously saw action for Blackwater in the PBA, Jeric Teng, Jason Opiso and Thomas Torres among others.

But when push came to shove, Tatak Gel had Canaleta, Rocacurva and Helterbrand to rely on, allowing Binañ to extend its winning streak to 10 and keeping its unblemished mark in this tournament.  

JT Taipan Bulacan poured its might and vented its ire on CV Siniloan to score a convincing 92-56 win.

Kenji Roman and Francisco Tancioco each tallied 12 apiece to power JT Taipan Bulacan to victory.

It was the fifth win in 10 games for JT Taipan Bulacan, which made it to the .500 win-loss mark for the first time this season.

JT Taipan Bulacan went business as usual right from the get go, pulling away 28-13, and never looked back. The team shot 41% from the three-point region, hitting 16 of its 39 shots to set the tone for the rout.

