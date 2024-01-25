After TNT stint, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson still eyes NBA return

MANILA, Philippines – A return to the NBA remains to be the goal for Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, the sweet-shooting forward admitted, as his TNT Tropang Giga duty ends for now.

However, Hollis-Jefferson is not closing doors in a potential return to TNT.

The explosive forward said that a comeback to the NBA remains to be his top priority.

“Yeah, definitely [I am interested to return to TNT]. But, like I said, I don’t know what the future holds. I’d definitely love to go back to the NBA. That’s my number one goal,” he said.

“But yeah, definitely, if the opportunity presents itself and they want me to come back then I’ll be here,” he added.

Hollis-Jefferson, the 23rd overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft, played six years in the league before taking his act overseas.

Last year, he won the PBA Governors’ Cup championship with the Tropang Giga.

TNT coach Josh Reyes said that Rondae and his brother Rahlir remain on top of their list.

However, he acknowledged that situations may change.

“We have to get through our next conference first. Of course, whenever the opportunity to work with either Hollis-Jefferson sibling comes about, then we will definitely grab that opportunity. They’re definitely on top of our list,” Reyes said.

“Of course, it can’t be a guarantee on how the situations may change, or whatnot, height limits, rules, what have you. We might see one of them play somewhere else. Rondae might be in the NBA,” he added.

“So, they will be, they’re always on top of our list and we just really wish that we could work together in the future.”

Aside from playing in the Philippines, Hollis-Jefferson also suited up for Jordan as its naturalized player.