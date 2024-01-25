^

Sports

AFC Championship Preview: Kansas City and Baltimore Ravens

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
January 25, 2024 | 1:29pm
AFC Championship Preview: Kansas City and Baltimore Ravens
Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs throws a pass against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first quarter in the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 29, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.
DAVID EULITT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

MANILA, Philippines – Since Patrick Mahomes joined Kansas City, he has led the Chiefs to a 3-1 record against the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens took their latch match-up — when they sneaked past Kansas City, 36-35, but that was back in 2021.

The Chiefs added another Super Bowl ring to their fingers since that game. 

Obviously, one match-up you have to look at is at quarterback between Kansas’ Patrick Mahomes and Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson.

Both of them became starters in their second season in the NFL. Outside Super Bowl rings, both have racked up accolades as a Pro Bowl selection and multiple NFL awards. 

So the Chiefs march into Baltimore looking to make their fourth Super Bowl appearance in the last five seasons. 

They really aren’t worried about a hostile reception because the Chiefs have a better away record than at home, 6-2, in the regular season. 

In fact, since Mahomes took over, Kansas is 39-11 on the road including the playoffs. 

The defending champions know how to win, plain and simple. That tandem of Mahomes to wide receiver Travis Kelce has been lethal. The duo now has passed Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski with the most touchdowns in NFL playoff history 16-15. The duo of San Francisco’s Joe Montana and Jerry Rice managed only12 TDs.

In games decided by one touchdown or a field goal, Baltimore is 5-3. 

It has been said that the offense of Kansas City is not the same this past regular season but that would be because Kelce has dealt with niggling injuries. But the magic is back between the two in the playoffs. 

Baltimore, on the other hand, has been running teams off the field. They dropped 56 points on the Miami Dolphins, crushed the Cleveland Browns, 28-3, and the Seattle Seahawks, 37-3. 

They beat the two NFC finalists — the Detroit Lions, 38-6, and the San Francisco 49ers, 33-19.

They feel they are ready to ascend to the NFL’s summit. But first they need to get past the Chiefs, and suddenly millions and millions of Swifties who are now rooting for them.

If Baltimore can contain Mahomes, Kelce and Isiah Pacheco, then they could be making their first trip to the Big Dance since the 2012-13 season.

A betting man should look to the Kansas City Chiefs to advance, but you cannot count out the hunger in these Baltimore Ravens.

The NFL’s AFC championship game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Baltimore Ravens will be televised live at 4 a.m. on January 29 on the Premier Sports channel on Sky Cable and Cignal as well as on streaming supplication Blast TV.

vuukle comment

NFL

PATRICK MAHOMES
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Valle Verde netfest unwraps

14 hours ago
Junior tennis returns to the Big City today as the Valle Verde National Tennis Championships unwraps in Pasig with close to 300 entries vying for top honors and ranking points across nine age-group categories.
Sports
fbtw
Medvedev joins qualifier Yastremska in Australian Open semifinals

Medvedev joins qualifier Yastremska in Australian Open semifinals

22 hours ago
Two-time runner-up Daniil Medvedev battled past big-serving Hubert Hurkacz to set up a potential Australian Open semifinal...
Sports
fbtw
Australia's Kyrgios concedes tennis career could be over

Australia's Kyrgios concedes tennis career could be over

1 day ago
Australian showman Nick Kyrgios conceded Wednesday his tennis career could be over, but said: "I'm OK with that".
Sports
fbtw
PPS Valle Verde junior netfest fires off

PPS Valle Verde junior netfest fires off

1 day ago
Junior tennis returns to the Big City Thursday, January 25, as the Valle Verde National Tennis Championships unwraps in Pasig...
Sports
fbtw
LeBron, Embiid banner US Olympic pool

LeBron, Embiid banner US Olympic pool

14 hours ago
LeBron James, Stephen Curry and reigning NBA Most Valuable Player Joel Embiid were named among a 41-strong player pool for...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Warriors pay tribute to coach Milojevic in first game after death

Warriors pay tribute to coach Milojevic in first game after death

1 hour ago
The Golden State Warriors paid an emotional tribute to Dejan Milojevic as the team returned to play for the first time since...
Sports
fbtw
PVL newcomer Capital1 banks on seasoned coach Gorayeb

PVL newcomer Capital1 banks on seasoned coach Gorayeb

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Decorated volleyball coach Roger Gorayeb will be digging deep into his extensive volleyball experience as he takes on the...
Sports
fbtw
Perez erupts for Beermen in Game 1 win over Gin Kings

Perez erupts for Beermen in Game 1 win over Gin Kings

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 2 hours ago
With a tough Barangay Ginebra squad making San Miguel import Bennie Boatwright look mortal, the Beermen had to find other...
Sports
fbtw
MSC, MWI slated at Esports World Cup in Saudi Arabia

MSC, MWI slated at Esports World Cup in Saudi Arabia

By Michelle Lojo | 2 hours ago
Venturing outside Southeast Asia for the first time, the rebranded midyear tournament of Mobile Legends Bang Bang (MLBB),...
Sports
fbtw
More offline Valorant events expected in first half of 2024

More offline Valorant events expected in first half of 2024

By Michelle Lojo | 2 hours ago
Riot Games Philippines has showcased a new weapon added to Valorant's standard weapons since the game launched back in 2020....
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with