AFC Championship Preview: Kansas City and Baltimore Ravens

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs throws a pass against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first quarter in the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 29, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.

MANILA, Philippines – Since Patrick Mahomes joined Kansas City, he has led the Chiefs to a 3-1 record against the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens took their latch match-up — when they sneaked past Kansas City, 36-35, but that was back in 2021.

The Chiefs added another Super Bowl ring to their fingers since that game.

Obviously, one match-up you have to look at is at quarterback between Kansas’ Patrick Mahomes and Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson.

Both of them became starters in their second season in the NFL. Outside Super Bowl rings, both have racked up accolades as a Pro Bowl selection and multiple NFL awards.

So the Chiefs march into Baltimore looking to make their fourth Super Bowl appearance in the last five seasons.

They really aren’t worried about a hostile reception because the Chiefs have a better away record than at home, 6-2, in the regular season.

In fact, since Mahomes took over, Kansas is 39-11 on the road including the playoffs.

The defending champions know how to win, plain and simple. That tandem of Mahomes to wide receiver Travis Kelce has been lethal. The duo now has passed Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski with the most touchdowns in NFL playoff history 16-15. The duo of San Francisco’s Joe Montana and Jerry Rice managed only12 TDs.

In games decided by one touchdown or a field goal, Baltimore is 5-3.

It has been said that the offense of Kansas City is not the same this past regular season but that would be because Kelce has dealt with niggling injuries. But the magic is back between the two in the playoffs.

Baltimore, on the other hand, has been running teams off the field. They dropped 56 points on the Miami Dolphins, crushed the Cleveland Browns, 28-3, and the Seattle Seahawks, 37-3.

They beat the two NFC finalists — the Detroit Lions, 38-6, and the San Francisco 49ers, 33-19.

They feel they are ready to ascend to the NFL’s summit. But first they need to get past the Chiefs, and suddenly millions and millions of Swifties who are now rooting for them.

If Baltimore can contain Mahomes, Kelce and Isiah Pacheco, then they could be making their first trip to the Big Dance since the 2012-13 season.

A betting man should look to the Kansas City Chiefs to advance, but you cannot count out the hunger in these Baltimore Ravens.

The NFL’s AFC championship game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Baltimore Ravens will be televised live at 4 a.m. on January 29 on the Premier Sports channel on Sky Cable and Cignal as well as on streaming supplication Blast TV.