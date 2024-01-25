^

Sports

PVL newcomer Capital1 banks on seasoned coach Gorayeb

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
January 25, 2024 | 12:46pm
PVL newcomer Capital1 banks on seasoned coach Gorayeb
Players and officials of new PVL team Capital1 Power Spikers pose during Thursday's press conference.
Pihlstar.com / Luisa Morales

MANILA, Philippines – Decorated volleyball coach Roger Gorayeb will be digging deep into his extensive volleyball experience as he takes on the job of leading Premier Volleyball League (PVL) newcomers Capital1 Power Spikers in the All-Filipino Conference next month.

Gorayeb, who last coached in the PVL in 2021, was tapped by the daughters of sportsman and Rep. Mikee Romero, Mandy and Milka, who are co-owners of the PVL’s 12th team.

During their introductory press conference at the Milky Way Cafe in Makati on Thursday, Gorayeb bared that he was keen on getting players who aren’t strangers to high-level volleyball.

Among those in Gorayeb’s shortlist after their tryouts early this week are his former players Aiko Urdas, and Jorelle Singh and Heather Guino-o.

“Una kasi, ang hinahanap ko, yung mga may experience na kasi biglaan na ito eh. So, iba kasi kesa yung mga bata talaga na fresh na fresh ano. Madalian. So, si Aiko sinama ko, si Jorelle [Singh], sila kasi yung may mga experience eh,” said Gorayeb.

“Actually, sa utak namin…  meron na kaming iniisip na first six eh. Kasi makakabuo kami ng well-experienced first six,” he added.

But it won’t be a walk in the park for Gorayeb in his crew, as they enter the foray with a competitive lineup of teams who are also coming off of a busy offseason with player transfers and signings. 

So for Gorayeb, and both Mandy and Milka as well, they aren’t keen on setting impossible standards for themselves just yet.

“Kung pwede ngayon palang, ayaw ko lang mag-land kami sa ilalim kasi bagong bago tong team na to eh. Three weeks nalang, maglalaro na, di pa kami nag-uumpisa, by Monday pa kami mag-uumpisa magpractice. But, I will always lean on the experience,” he said.

Make no mistake, though, Gorayeb and his players won’t just simply be taking it on the chin. Rather, they’re looking to make an immediate impact.

Known for forming champion teams, Gorayeb plans to bring everything he has on the table to make the Power Spikers as competitive as possible.

“Alam mo naman yung reputation ko sa ganyan, medyo mahigpit ako sa ensayo. Kaya, ayaw ko naman na enthusiasm nitong dalawang [owners], si Milka, talagang [sinasabi], hindi tayo magpapatalo ah.” quipped Gorayeb.

PVL President Ricky Palou also expressed optimism in the team’s chances.

“I think in one, or two years, they will be one of the top teams in the PVL,” he said.

The Capital1 Power Spikers will make their debut in the PVL All-Filipino Conference kicking off on February 20.

vuukle comment

PVL

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Valle Verde netfest unwraps

14 hours ago
Junior tennis returns to the Big City today as the Valle Verde National Tennis Championships unwraps in Pasig with close to 300 entries vying for top honors and ranking points across nine age-group categories.
Sports
fbtw
Medvedev joins qualifier Yastremska in Australian Open semifinals

Medvedev joins qualifier Yastremska in Australian Open semifinals

22 hours ago
Two-time runner-up Daniil Medvedev battled past big-serving Hubert Hurkacz to set up a potential Australian Open semifinal...
Sports
fbtw
Australia's Kyrgios concedes tennis career could be over

Australia's Kyrgios concedes tennis career could be over

1 day ago
Australian showman Nick Kyrgios conceded Wednesday his tennis career could be over, but said: "I'm OK with that".
Sports
fbtw
PPS Valle Verde junior netfest fires off

PPS Valle Verde junior netfest fires off

1 day ago
Junior tennis returns to the Big City Thursday, January 25, as the Valle Verde National Tennis Championships unwraps in Pasig...
Sports
fbtw
LeBron, Embiid banner US Olympic pool

LeBron, Embiid banner US Olympic pool

14 hours ago
LeBron James, Stephen Curry and reigning NBA Most Valuable Player Joel Embiid were named among a 41-strong player pool for...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Josh Reyes rues TNT&rsquo;s inconsistency, losing steam amid EASL exit

Josh Reyes rues TNT’s inconsistency, losing steam amid EASL exit

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 hour ago
TNT’s cold start made the uphill East Asia Super League (EASL) battle against the Anyang Jung Kwan Jang Red Boosters...
Sports
fbtw
Warriors pay tribute to coach Milojevic in first game after death

Warriors pay tribute to coach Milojevic in first game after death

1 hour ago
The Golden State Warriors paid an emotional tribute to Dejan Milojevic as the team returned to play for the first time since...
Sports
fbtw
Perez erupts for Beermen in Game 1 win over Gin Kings

Perez erupts for Beermen in Game 1 win over Gin Kings

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 2 hours ago
With a tough Barangay Ginebra squad making San Miguel import Bennie Boatwright look mortal, the Beermen had to find other...
Sports
fbtw
MSC, MWI slated at Esports World Cup in Saudi Arabia

MSC, MWI slated at Esports World Cup in Saudi Arabia

By Michelle Lojo | 2 hours ago
Venturing outside Southeast Asia for the first time, the rebranded midyear tournament of Mobile Legends Bang Bang (MLBB),...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with