PVL newcomer Capital1 banks on seasoned coach Gorayeb

Players and officials of new PVL team Capital1 Power Spikers pose during Thursday's press conference.

MANILA, Philippines – Decorated volleyball coach Roger Gorayeb will be digging deep into his extensive volleyball experience as he takes on the job of leading Premier Volleyball League (PVL) newcomers Capital1 Power Spikers in the All-Filipino Conference next month.

Gorayeb, who last coached in the PVL in 2021, was tapped by the daughters of sportsman and Rep. Mikee Romero, Mandy and Milka, who are co-owners of the PVL’s 12th team.

During their introductory press conference at the Milky Way Cafe in Makati on Thursday, Gorayeb bared that he was keen on getting players who aren’t strangers to high-level volleyball.

Among those in Gorayeb’s shortlist after their tryouts early this week are his former players Aiko Urdas, and Jorelle Singh and Heather Guino-o.

“Una kasi, ang hinahanap ko, yung mga may experience na kasi biglaan na ito eh. So, iba kasi kesa yung mga bata talaga na fresh na fresh ano. Madalian. So, si Aiko sinama ko, si Jorelle [Singh], sila kasi yung may mga experience eh,” said Gorayeb.

“Actually, sa utak namin… meron na kaming iniisip na first six eh. Kasi makakabuo kami ng well-experienced first six,” he added.

But it won’t be a walk in the park for Gorayeb in his crew, as they enter the foray with a competitive lineup of teams who are also coming off of a busy offseason with player transfers and signings.

So for Gorayeb, and both Mandy and Milka as well, they aren’t keen on setting impossible standards for themselves just yet.

“Kung pwede ngayon palang, ayaw ko lang mag-land kami sa ilalim kasi bagong bago tong team na to eh. Three weeks nalang, maglalaro na, di pa kami nag-uumpisa, by Monday pa kami mag-uumpisa magpractice. But, I will always lean on the experience,” he said.

Make no mistake, though, Gorayeb and his players won’t just simply be taking it on the chin. Rather, they’re looking to make an immediate impact.

Known for forming champion teams, Gorayeb plans to bring everything he has on the table to make the Power Spikers as competitive as possible.

“Alam mo naman yung reputation ko sa ganyan, medyo mahigpit ako sa ensayo. Kaya, ayaw ko naman na enthusiasm nitong dalawang [owners], si Milka, talagang [sinasabi], hindi tayo magpapatalo ah.” quipped Gorayeb.

PVL President Ricky Palou also expressed optimism in the team’s chances.

“I think in one, or two years, they will be one of the top teams in the PVL,” he said.

The Capital1 Power Spikers will make their debut in the PVL All-Filipino Conference kicking off on February 20.