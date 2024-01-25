Perez erupts for Beermen in Game 1 win over Gin Kings

MANILA, Philippines – With a tough Barangay Ginebra squad making San Miguel import Bennie Boatwright look mortal, the Beermen had to find other sources of offensive firepower in Game 1 of their PBA Commissioner’s Cup semis series.

Enter CJ Perez.

The spitfire guard had a game to remember for the Beermen, finishing with a conference-high 26 points, along with five rebounds and three assists.

He led the team in scoring in the big 92-90 win over the Gin Kings, which saw the sweet-shooting Boatwright go just 10-of-23 from the field for 23 points.

San Miguel head coach Jorge Gallent tipped his hat to Perez, saying his big Game 1 outing was more than just the offensive punch.

“CJ is CJ. He does wonderful things for the San Miguel team, so, my hats off to CJ,” Gallent told reporters after the win.

“When we needed a rebound, he was there. When we needed a steal, he was there. And, when we needed points, he was there. So, CJ is CJ,” the coach added.

After scoring nine points in the fourth quarter, Perez made possibly one of the biggest plays of the game.

With the score tied at 90 with exactly a minute left, Boatwright looked for a dagger 3-pointer, but he missed.

Perez, however, was able to haul in the offensive board, which gave San Miguel an extra possession that also resulted in June Mar Fajardo being fouled.

Fajardo split his charities, giving San Miguel a 91-90 lead that was instrumental down the stretch.

Another split from Fajardo on the line iced the game, 92-90, as Ginebra’s late-game lapses cost them the game.

“I’m very happy he played really well especially in the dying minutes so hats off to him,” Gallent added.

Asked about the big offensive rebound down the stretch, Perez said it was mainly the adrenaline causing him to crash the board.

He revealed that he was being barred by the coaches to grab offensive rebounds, but he still did so.

“That was adrenaline, because we really wanted to win. Sometimes, I am asked by coach not to grab offensive rebounds, but I am stubborn. So, sometimes, it’s bad that I grab offensive rebounds, but sometimes it also helps,” Perez told reporters in Filipino.

“I just have to be consistent and just give the energy that I could for the San Miguel team,” he added.

Asked about the supposed no offensive rebound order, both Perez and Gallent remained mum.

San Miguel and Ginebra will clash anew in Game 2 on Friday, January 26, at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.