^

Sports

Perez erupts for Beermen in Game 1 win over Gin Kings

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
January 25, 2024 | 12:10pm
Perez erupts for Beermen in Game 1 win over Gin Kings
CJ Perez (77) made big plays down the stretch for San Miguel
PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines – With a tough Barangay Ginebra squad making San Miguel import Bennie Boatwright look mortal, the Beermen had to find other sources of offensive firepower in Game 1 of their PBA Commissioner’s Cup semis series.

Enter CJ Perez.

The spitfire guard had a game to remember for the Beermen, finishing with a conference-high 26 points, along with five rebounds and three assists.

He led the team in scoring in the big 92-90 win over the Gin Kings, which saw the sweet-shooting Boatwright go just 10-of-23 from the field for 23 points.

San Miguel head coach Jorge Gallent tipped his hat to Perez, saying his big Game 1 outing was more than just the offensive punch.

“CJ is CJ. He does wonderful things for the San Miguel team, so, my hats off to CJ,” Gallent told reporters after the win.

“When we needed a rebound, he was there. When we needed a steal, he was there. And, when we needed points, he was there. So, CJ is CJ,” the coach added.

After scoring nine points in the fourth quarter, Perez made possibly one of the biggest plays of the game.

With the score tied at 90 with exactly a minute left, Boatwright looked for a dagger 3-pointer, but he missed.

Perez, however, was able to haul in the offensive board, which gave San Miguel an extra possession that also resulted in June Mar Fajardo being fouled.

Fajardo split his charities, giving San Miguel a 91-90 lead that was instrumental down the stretch.

Another split from Fajardo on the line iced the game, 92-90, as Ginebra’s late-game lapses cost them the game.

“I’m very happy he played really well especially in the dying minutes so hats off to him,” Gallent added.

Asked about the big offensive rebound down the stretch, Perez said it was mainly the adrenaline causing him to crash the board.

He revealed that he was being barred by the coaches to grab offensive rebounds, but he still did so.

“That was adrenaline, because we really wanted to win. Sometimes, I am asked by coach not to grab offensive rebounds, but I am stubborn. So, sometimes, it’s bad that I grab offensive rebounds, but sometimes it also helps,” Perez told reporters in Filipino.

“I just have to be consistent and just give the energy that I could for the San Miguel team,” he added.

Asked about the supposed no offensive rebound order, both Perez and Gallent remained mum.

San Miguel and Ginebra will clash anew in Game 2 on Friday, January 26, at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL

CJ PEREZ

PBA

SAN MIGUEL BEERMEN
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Medvedev joins qualifier Yastremska in Australian Open semifinals

Medvedev joins qualifier Yastremska in Australian Open semifinals

21 hours ago
Two-time runner-up Daniil Medvedev battled past big-serving Hubert Hurkacz to set up a potential Australian Open semifinal...
Sports
fbtw

Valle Verde netfest unwraps

13 hours ago
Junior tennis returns to the Big City today as the Valle Verde National Tennis Championships unwraps in Pasig with close to 300 entries vying for top honors and ranking points across nine age-group categories.
Sports
fbtw
PPS Valle Verde junior netfest fires off

PPS Valle Verde junior netfest fires off

1 day ago
Junior tennis returns to the Big City Thursday, January 25, as the Valle Verde National Tennis Championships unwraps in Pasig...
Sports
fbtw
Australia's Kyrgios concedes tennis career could be over

Australia's Kyrgios concedes tennis career could be over

23 hours ago
Australian showman Nick Kyrgios conceded Wednesday his tennis career could be over, but said: "I'm OK with that".
Sports
fbtw
LeBron, Embiid banner US Olympic pool

LeBron, Embiid banner US Olympic pool

13 hours ago
LeBron James, Stephen Curry and reigning NBA Most Valuable Player Joel Embiid were named among a 41-strong player pool for...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Report: Doc Rivers poised to coach Milwaukee Bucks

Report: Doc Rivers poised to coach Milwaukee Bucks

1 hour ago
Doc Rivers, who guided the Boston Celtics to the 2008 NBA title, has reached an agreement in principle to coach the Milwaukee...
Sports
fbtw
Medvedev survives 5-set grind

Medvedev survives 5-set grind

13 hours ago
Two-time runner-up Daniil Medvedev battled past big-serving Hubert Hurkacz on Wednesday to set up a potential Australian Open...
Sports
fbtw
Tabuena battles through winds, stays in control

Tabuena battles through winds, stays in control

13 hours ago
Miguel Tabuena stood his ground and remained in command despite a 76 as the winds made a strong presence halfway through the...
Sports
fbtw

PSA pays tribute to fallen sports stars

13 hours ago
A two-time Olympian, a former PBA Rookie of the Year, one of the most accomplished collegiate coaches in the country, a one-time college star who surprisingly never got to play in the PBA, and a cage icon who’s...
Sports
fbtw

Waiting in the wings

By Joaquin M. Henson | 13 hours ago
With the PBA Commissioner’s Cup semifinals now underway, the four remaining imports are showing why they’re still in t
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with