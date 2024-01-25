Strong Group still undefeated

Kevin Quiambao, the team’s leading scorer, once again flashed his brilliance with 20 points on four triples laced by four rebounds and a steal as he continued to make heads turn in Dubai.

MANILA, Philippines — Unstoppable Strong Group cruised to its fourth win in as many games, rolling past Beirut, 95-73, to clinch a quarterfinals ticket in the 33rd Dubai International Basketball Championship yesterday at the Al Nasr Club.

It’s the fourth straight double-digit performance for the reigning UAAP MVP from La Salle, who lured interest from the UAE basketball officials to reinforce its national team in the future.

McKenzie Moore backstopped Quiambao with 19 points, five rebounds and eight assists as Jordan Heading added 15 more for coach Charles Tiu’s charges.

Birthday boy JD Cagulangan threw in 12 points and six assists.