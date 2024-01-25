^

Marcos Jr. likens para athletes to Mabini

Joey Villar - The Philippine Star
January 25, 2024 | 12:00am
Philippines Presdient Ferdinand Marcos Jr delivers remarks during the Philippines 123 Signing Ceremony during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Leaders' Week in San Francisco, California, on November 16, 2023. The APEC Summit takes place through November 17.
MANILA, Philippines — Cheerleader-in-chief.

That was how President Marcos described himself after he personally congratulated and handed over the incentives worth P13 million to the Filipino medalists in the fourth Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, China yesterday during simple rites at Malacañang.

“I’m here today (yesterday) before you not just as your President, but as a fan when it comes to supporting athletes. I’m the cheerleader-in-chief, self-appointed,” said the Chief Executive, who was accompanied by Philippine Paralympic Committee president Mike Barredo and Philippine Sports Commission chair Richard Bachmann.

“It is just fitting that we are honoring our nation’s para athletes here in the Heroes’ Hall for this is what best describes what you are and who you are,” he added.

The Commander-in-Chief likened the national para athletes, who registered the country’s best finish in the quadrennial games after finishing ninth overall with a haul of 10 gold, four silver and five bronze medals last October, to no less than Apolinario Mabini, a national hero who was incapacitated by polio.

“Mabini, who after losing the use of his legs, used his brilliant mind to rally the people to rise up, to fight, to chase the freedom we so well deserve. Ganun din po kayo, you did not let your disability discourage you from doing what you want to, and prepared you in achieving your dreams,” he said.

