PSA pays tribute to fallen sports stars

The Philippine Star
January 25, 2024 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines —  A two-time Olympian, a former PBA Rookie of the Year, one of the most accomplished collegiate coaches in the country, a one-time college star who surprisingly never got to play in the PBA, and a cage icon who’s well-loved by Filipino basketball fans.

They are some of the great names who will be remembered posthumously during the San Miguel Corp.-Philippine Sportswriters Association (SMC-PSA) Awards Night on Monday at the grand ballroom of the Diamond Hotel.

FIBA World Cup bronze medalist Antonio “Tony” Genato, 1994 top PBA rookie Emmanuel “Boybits” Victoria, champion coach Loreto “Ato” Tolentino, Letran legend Fernando “Dong” Libed and beloved cage legend Avelino “Samboy” Lim are among those who will be remembered during the formal rites.

The country’s sportswriting fraternity headed by its president, Nelson Beltran, sports editor of The Philippine STAR, will give a brief tribute and offer a short prayer to 21 sports personalities who passed away in 2023.

ArenaPlus, the leading sports entertainment gateway in the country, presents the traditional awards night, together with major sponsors the Philippine Sports Commission, Philippine Olympic Committee, Cignal, Milo and PLDT/Smart. Also backing the event are the Philippine Basketball Association, Premier Volleyball League, Rain or Shine and 1-Pacman party-list Rep. Mikee Romero.

