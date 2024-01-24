^

Tropang Giga get boot in EASL

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
January 24, 2024 | 9:44pm
33 points from Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (14) was not enough for the TNT Tropang Giga.
MANILA, Philippines -- TNT's furious rally from 23 points down came up short as the Tropang Giga were eliminated from the East Asia Super League (EASL) by the Anyang Jung Kwan Jang Red Boosters, 88-76, Wednesday night at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City.

Anyang, which played without Filipino import Rhenz Abando, led by six, 25-19, in the first quarter after a dunk by TNT’s Rondae Hollis-Jefferson.

Seventeen straight points by the Red Boosters pushed the lead to 23, 42-19, in the second quarter.

TNT then started its comeback bid as they cut the lead to just six, 53-47, following a layup by Rahlir Hollis-Jefferson.

The Korean side held a 14-point lead, 75-61, at the 7:44 mark of the final quarter following a layup by Choi Seongwon.

A 12-3 run by the Tropang Giga cut the deficit to five, 73-78, with 4:24 remaining in the game.

Choi, however, answered with a 3-pointer to extend the lead to eight, 81-73, with 3:26 left.

This sparked seven straight points by Anyang as the lead ballooned to 12, 85-73, with a jumper by former Converge import Jamil Wilson.

After Reyes hit a trey to help TNT inch closer, 86-75, with less than two minutes remaining in the game, Choi hit a dagger corner 3-pointer to ice the game.

Choi led the Red Boosters, who played without Filipino import Rhenz Abando, with 23 points and four rebounds.

Robert Carter Jr. followed suit with 22 markers.

The younger Hollis-Jefferson, Rondae, led TNT with 33 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. He made just three of his 10 free throw attempts.

Rahlir, on the other hand, had 20 points and 12 boards.

TNT ended the EASL campaign with a 1-5 win-loss record, while Anyang rose to 3-2 in the season.

