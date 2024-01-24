^

Sports

Hotshots escape Fuel Masters to go 1-0 in PBA semis

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
January 24, 2024 | 6:57pm
Hotshots escape Fuel Masters to go 1-0 in PBA semis
Tyler Bey (0) led the Hotshots to the Game 1 victory with 22 points and 10 rebounds.
PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines -- The Magnolia Hotshots drew first blood against the Phoenix Fuel Masters after escaping with an 82-79 win in their best-of-five PBA Commissioner’s Cup semifinal at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The game was tied at 78 with less than two minutes remaining following an and-one play by Phoenix import Johnathan Williams III.

With 1:27 left in the game, Tyler Bey answered back with a 3-point play of his own as Magnolia grabbed a much-needed 81-78 lead.

And at the 30-second mark of the fourth quarter, Williams was fouled. He made the first but missed the second to cut the lead to two, 79-81.

On the other end, Mark Barroca, who was having a great fourth quarter, drove right and stepped back to a jumper. He missed, but Ian Sangalang was able to grab the offensive rebound to give the Hotshots an extra possession.

Bey was fouled, and he split his free throws with 3.8 seconds left, handing the Fuel Masters a window of opportunity to tie the game.

RJ Jazul then caught the inbound, but he had to shoot over two defenders so he had to pass the ball to Jason Perkins.

The attempt by the Hefty Lefty, however, came up short, giving the cardiac Game 1 victory to Magnolia.

Magnolia trailed by nine, 46-55, at the 7:31 mark of the third quarter following a floater by Tyler Tio.

A 15-5 run by the Hotshots, however, gave them a 61-60 lead going into the final quarter, setting up the furious finish.

Bey led the Hotshots with 22 points and 10 rebounds. Paul Lee added 11 markers and five boards.

Perkins spearheaded Phoenix with 25 points, five rebounds and two steals.
Javee Mocon and Williams had 11 markers apiece, with the latter scattering 18 rebounds and seven assists.

Game 2 is on Friday, 8 p.m., at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL

MAGNOLIA HOTSHOTS

PBA

PHOENIX FUEL MASTERS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Gauff grinds past Kostyuk into Australian Open semis

Gauff grinds past Kostyuk into Australian Open semis

1 day ago
US Open champion Coco Gauff overcame huge resistance from the unseeded Marta Kostyuk Tuesday to move into her first Australian...
Sports
fbtw
Djokovic, Sabalenka face Australian Open quarterfinal tests

Djokovic, Sabalenka face Australian Open quarterfinal tests

1 day ago
Novak Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka take the next step in their campaigns to retain their Australian Open titles Tuesday with...
Sports
fbtw
Strong Group eyes 4-0 record in Dubai

Strong Group eyes 4-0 record in Dubai

By John Bryan Ulanday | 20 hours ago
Strong Group Athletics tries to zero in on a group sweep when it tackles Beirut Sports Club in the resumption of its campaign...
Sports
fbtw
Qualifier Yastremska ousts Azarenka at Australian Open, Alcaraz in action

Qualifier Yastremska ousts Azarenka at Australian Open, Alcaraz in action

2 days ago
Ukrainian qualifier Dayana Yastremska upset former champion Victoria Azarenka to surge into the Australian Open quarterfinals...
Sports
fbtw
Philta back in ITF rolls

Philta back in ITF rolls

By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
After three years in limbo, the Philippine Tennis Association is back in the good graces of the International Tennis Federation...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
&lsquo;Cheerleader-in-chief&rsquo; Marcos rewards Asian Para Games medalists

‘Cheerleader-in-chief’ Marcos rewards Asian Para Games medalists

By Joey Villar | 5 hours ago
Cheerleader-in-chief.
Sports
fbtw
Clippers best LeBron-less Lakers in 'Battle of LA'&nbsp;

Clippers best LeBron-less Lakers in 'Battle of LA' 

5 hours ago
The Los Angeles Clippers took full advantage of the injury absence of LeBron James on Tuesday (Wednesday Manila time) to score...
Sports
fbtw
Young Koronadal footballers test mettle in Singapore tilt

Young Koronadal footballers test mettle in Singapore tilt

6 hours ago
Young footballers from Koronadal City are out to seize the biggest moment yet in their budding careers as they see action...
Sports
fbtw
Santillan, Asistio ink extension deals with Rain or Shine

Santillan, Asistio ink extension deals with Rain or Shine

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 6 hours ago
Rain or Shine forward Santi Santillan signed a three-year extension with the Elasto Painters, the team announced Wednesd...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with