Hotshots escape Fuel Masters to go 1-0 in PBA semis

Tyler Bey (0) led the Hotshots to the Game 1 victory with 22 points and 10 rebounds.

MANILA, Philippines -- The Magnolia Hotshots drew first blood against the Phoenix Fuel Masters after escaping with an 82-79 win in their best-of-five PBA Commissioner’s Cup semifinal at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The game was tied at 78 with less than two minutes remaining following an and-one play by Phoenix import Johnathan Williams III.

With 1:27 left in the game, Tyler Bey answered back with a 3-point play of his own as Magnolia grabbed a much-needed 81-78 lead.

And at the 30-second mark of the fourth quarter, Williams was fouled. He made the first but missed the second to cut the lead to two, 79-81.

On the other end, Mark Barroca, who was having a great fourth quarter, drove right and stepped back to a jumper. He missed, but Ian Sangalang was able to grab the offensive rebound to give the Hotshots an extra possession.

Bey was fouled, and he split his free throws with 3.8 seconds left, handing the Fuel Masters a window of opportunity to tie the game.

RJ Jazul then caught the inbound, but he had to shoot over two defenders so he had to pass the ball to Jason Perkins.

The attempt by the Hefty Lefty, however, came up short, giving the cardiac Game 1 victory to Magnolia.

Magnolia trailed by nine, 46-55, at the 7:31 mark of the third quarter following a floater by Tyler Tio.

A 15-5 run by the Hotshots, however, gave them a 61-60 lead going into the final quarter, setting up the furious finish.

Bey led the Hotshots with 22 points and 10 rebounds. Paul Lee added 11 markers and five boards.

Perkins spearheaded Phoenix with 25 points, five rebounds and two steals.

Javee Mocon and Williams had 11 markers apiece, with the latter scattering 18 rebounds and seven assists.

Game 2 is on Friday, 8 p.m., at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.