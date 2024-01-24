Young Koronadal footballers test mettle in Singapore tilt

MANILA, Philippines – Young footballers from Koronadal City are out to seize the biggest moment yet in their budding careers as they see action in the JSSL 7’s 2024 Tournament slated March 28-31 in Singapore.

Getting the rare opportunity to fly the country’s colors, 12 exciting players comprise the Koronadal City Football Club (KCFC) that is going to strut its wares against over 400 teams across 17 nations in the 7-aside football tilt considered as Asia’s largest youth tournament.

These players have been toughened by years of playing together in various events in the region — not to mention the camaraderie they have forged and enhanced since becoming teammates and friends since 2013.

Marco Jaime Lorico, Ferlan Carl Mahusay, Skylar Eris Wagas, Holden Isaiah Dormitorio, Josef Adeien Tagolino, Harry Kenzo Ho and Zoie Kieffer Moreno are part of the crew to be handled by Ricardo Pusoc Jr. and team manager Edelyn Bayona in the under-11 category.

Completing the team are Chaz Dumanig, Eezekiel Cielo Luis Lecena, Chrisdom Lou Pelaez, Rainer Albert Suganob and John Daniel Capitan — excited to embrace the limelight in the international stage.

While playing in such a world class event that boasts top notch competition is already an achievement, KCFC is looking to turn heads and compete in the best way possible to instill the winning culture among its young and aspiring players.

KCFC is proud owner of 18 titles in 21 tournaments so far.