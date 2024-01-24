^

Santillan, Asistio ink extension deals with Rain or Shine

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
January 24, 2024 | 2:07pm
Santillan, Asistio ink extension deals with Rain or Shine
Santi Santillan (25) averaged 11.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game in 11 contests for the Elasto Painters in the PBA Commissioner's Cup.
PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines -- Rain or Shine forward Santi Santillan signed a three-year extension with the Elasto Painters, the team announced Wednesday.

Santillan, one of the key cogs of the team, inked a three-year contract extension that would put him under contract through 2027.

The six-foot-five forward was second among the locals in scoring in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup.

He averaged 11.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game in 11 contests for the Elasto Painters.

The former La Salle Green Archer was instrumental in the team’s conference, helping Rain or Shine reach the quarterfinal round despite losing their first five games.

In their quarterfinal round loss against San Miguel, Santillan had 11 points, eight rebounds and two assists in 28 minutes.

The team also announced the contract extension of Anton Asistio, who signed a fresh two-year deal.

In nine games, the guard averaged 2.7 points, 1.0 assist and 0.4 rebound a game.

He primarily played a back-up guard role this season, in a team with a loaded backcourt.

