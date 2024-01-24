Pilipinas Super League: Nueva Ecija notches 11th straight win

Will McAloney (right) and the rest of the Nueva Ecija Capitals have remained unbeaten.

MANILA, Philippines – The Nueva Ecija Capitals continued to assert their dominance and served notice of their title aspirations as they blew past Cam Norte, 111-90, in the Pilipinas Super League President’s Cup at the Filoil-EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

So superb was Nueva Ecija’s firepower it drew double-digit production from six players led by Byron Villarias, who knocked in 17 markers as the cousin of Kiefer and Thirdy Ravena played one of his most productive games in the tournament.

Rob Celiz and Will McAloney each scored 13 markers, Nathaniel Cosejo and Kris Harvey Pagsanjab contributed 12 apiece, and Michael Juico chipped in 10 for the Capitals, who scored 78 points inside the paint — 26 more than their rivals.

Meanwhile, San Juan overpowered Novaliches, 85-62, to pick up its seventh win.

The Kings banked on their solid inside game and pounced on the interior to take the fight out of the Warriors with ex-PBA player Michael Calisaan leading the charge.

Calisaan, who previously played for the Magnolia Hotshots last season, finished with 16 points and six boards, as his solid game inside the shaded lane enabled the Kings to produce 42 points in the interior, 14 more than their counterparts.

Rebounding has also been one of the biggest advantages of San Juan in beating Novaliches as the Kings collared 49 boards as against 38 for the Warriors.