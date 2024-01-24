PPS Valle Verde junior netfest fires off

MANILA, Philippines – Junior tennis returns to the Big City Thursday, January 25, as the Valle Verde National Tennis Championships unwraps in Pasig with close to 300 entries vying for top honors and ranking points across nine age-group categories.

Leading the charge in the girls’ 18-and-under category are standout players Chloe Mercado, Sandra Bautista, Joy Ansay and Ronielle Oliveros banner the girls’ 18-and-under field while Ethan Cablitas, Ivan Manila, Ariel Cabaral and Frank Dilao slug it out in the boys’ side of the premier division of the Group 2 tournament at the Valle Verde Country Club courts.

Except for the girls’ 18-and-U play, the eight other age-group classes present 32-player draws, indicating the overwhelming response to this week-long tournament held under the Palawan Pawnshop junior program. Notably, the event follows the lifting of the two-year suspension imposed by the International Tennis Federation (ITF) on the Philippine Tennis Association (Philta).

Philippine Olympic Committee Abraham Tolentino has expressed the significance of Philta’s return to active ITF tournaments, emphasizing the motivation of the ITF to support Philtam now under the leadership of president and Parañaque City Mayor Eric Olivarez.

The reinstatement is considered a crucial moment for tennis not only in the country but also in the Asian region.

Despite the ITF suspension, the Palawan Pawnshop circuit, spearheaded by president/CEO Bobby Castro, continued to foster the sport’s development through year-long tournaments, including various Open championships, featuring top-tier players.

Looking ahead, the PPS-PEPP has lined up 40 regular legs for regular junior tournaments sanctioned by Philta, covering a range of age categories for boys and girls. It also includes Grand Slam Juniors tournaments, a year-end incentive tournament and a collegiate division featuring individual and team events.

The Palawan Pawnshop tournaments, presented by Dunlop and backed by Slazenger, are all sanctioned by the Universal Tennis Rating online platform and are supported by 22 Palawan Pawnshop Regional Officers-in-Charge (OICs) nationwide.

For details, contact event organizer Bobby Mangunay at 015-4046464 or visit palawanpawnshoptennis.com and social media FB page www.facebook.com/palawanpawnshoptennis.

The circuit also encompasses Legends seniors and a Classified Club Level circuit, catering to players of varying age groups and skill levels, reflecting a comprehensive approach to tennis development.

As part of the grassroots program, free tennis clinics will also be held in Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao to be conducted by certified coaches. Beginner-friendly tournaments are also scheduled, along with a nationwide Community Coaching Conference led by ATPCA certified coaches.

Meanwhile, Gavin Kraut and Antonio Ng Jr. (boys) and Bautista and Ansay head the 16-and-U class, while Brendan Morales and Claudwin Toñacao (boys) and Ave Maria Policarpio and Ayl Gonzaga are the marked players in the 14-and-U division.