Dorog takes full-time time coaching role with Farm Fresh

MANILA, Philippines – Justine Dorog is transitioning to coaching “full-time,” the volleyball player said, as she was named as the Farm Fresh Foxies’ assistant coach.

Dorog, who joined the team last year, will be a part of the coaching staff of the team that finished with a 2-9 win-loss record in the season-ending 2023 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Second All-Filipino Conference.

“I think I did everything I wanted to as a player. It’s time to transition into coaching full-time,” Dorog said in a statement posted on the Foxies’ Facebook page.

“I’ll be a part of the Farm Fresh coaching staff and at the same time, I will hold a high school team. I’m very passionate about this,” she added.

Last week, the Foxies signed nine new players ahead of the 2024 PVL season. These include former F2 Logistics star Jolina dela Cruz and ex-Choco Mucho stalwart Caitlin Viray.

The team also inked Anj Legacion, April Tapia, Janel Delerio, Chinnie Arroyo, Jaycel delos Reyes, Julia Angeles and Elaine Kasilag.

“I love sharing everything I learned while playing. I’ll focus on this and watch the young ones shine from the sidelines,” Dorog said.

Meanwhile, Tina Salak has also joined the Akari Chargers also as an assistant coach.

“Welcome to the Akari Chargers, Assistant Coach Tina Salak! We have seen how she has elevated her teams in the past, which is why we are thrilled to see how she will contribute to the growth of our players this season,” the team said.

“We are delighted to have you on our squad, Coach Tina!” it added.

Akari had a 5-6 slate in the second All-Filipino Conference last year.