^

Sports

Dorog takes full-time time coaching role with Farm Fresh

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
January 24, 2024 | 12:35pm
Dorog takes full-time time coaching role with Farm Fresh
Justine Dorog is the new Farm Fresh Foxies assistant coach
Facebook / Farm Fresh Foxies

MANILA, Philippines – Justine Dorog is transitioning to coaching “full-time,” the volleyball player said, as she was named as the Farm Fresh Foxies’ assistant coach.

Dorog, who joined the team last year, will be a part of the coaching staff of the team that finished with a 2-9 win-loss record in the season-ending 2023 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Second All-Filipino Conference.

“I think I did everything I wanted to as a player. It’s time to transition into coaching full-time,” Dorog said in a statement posted on the Foxies’ Facebook page.

“I’ll be a part of the Farm Fresh coaching staff and at the same time, I will hold a high school team. I’m very passionate about this,” she added.

Last week, the Foxies signed nine new players ahead of the 2024 PVL season. These include former F2 Logistics star Jolina dela Cruz and ex-Choco Mucho stalwart Caitlin Viray.

The team also inked Anj Legacion, April Tapia, Janel Delerio, Chinnie Arroyo, Jaycel delos Reyes, Julia Angeles and Elaine Kasilag.

“I love sharing everything I learned while playing. I’ll focus on this and watch the young ones shine from the sidelines,” Dorog said.

Meanwhile, Tina Salak has also joined the Akari Chargers also as an assistant coach.

“Welcome to the Akari Chargers, Assistant Coach Tina Salak! We have seen how she has elevated her teams in the past, which is why we are thrilled to see how she will contribute to the growth of our players this season,” the team said.

“We are delighted to have you on our squad, Coach Tina!” it added.

Akari had a 5-6 slate in the second All-Filipino Conference last year.

vuukle comment

PVL

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Gauff grinds past Kostyuk into Australian Open semis

Gauff grinds past Kostyuk into Australian Open semis

23 hours ago
US Open champion Coco Gauff overcame huge resistance from the unseeded Marta Kostyuk Tuesday to move into her first Australian...
Sports
fbtw
Djokovic, Sabalenka face Australian Open quarterfinal tests

Djokovic, Sabalenka face Australian Open quarterfinal tests

1 day ago
Novak Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka take the next step in their campaigns to retain their Australian Open titles Tuesday with...
Sports
fbtw
Qualifier Yastremska ousts Azarenka at Australian Open, Alcaraz in action

Qualifier Yastremska ousts Azarenka at Australian Open, Alcaraz in action

1 day ago
Ukrainian qualifier Dayana Yastremska upset former champion Victoria Azarenka to surge into the Australian Open quarterfinals...
Sports
fbtw
Strong Group eyes 4-0 record in Dubai

Strong Group eyes 4-0 record in Dubai

By John Bryan Ulanday | 13 hours ago
Strong Group Athletics tries to zero in on a group sweep when it tackles Beirut Sports Club in the resumption of its campaign...
Sports
fbtw
Philta back in ITF rolls

Philta back in ITF rolls

By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
After three years in limbo, the Philippine Tennis Association is back in the good graces of the International Tennis Federation...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
PBA Player of the Week Jason Perkins takes over for Phoenix

PBA Player of the Week Jason Perkins takes over for Phoenix

1 hour ago
Jason Perkins has already assumed the mantle of leadership at Phoenix, and the veteran forward is proving he’s up to...
Sports
fbtw
Cavaliers' Thompson suspended 25 games for doping: NBA

Cavaliers' Thompson suspended 25 games for doping: NBA

2 hours ago
Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson has been given a 25-game suspension after testing positive for banned drugs, the...
Sports
fbtw
James, Embiid, Curry headline star-studded US Olympic squad

James, Embiid, Curry headline star-studded US Olympic squad

2 hours ago
LeBron James, Stephen Curry and reigning NBA Most Valuable Player Joel Embiid were named among a 41-strong player pool for...
Sports
fbtw
Bucks fire head coach Griffin

Bucks fire head coach Griffin

2 hours ago
The Milwaukee Bucks sacked head coach Adrian Griffin on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time,) in a shock dismissal that comes...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with