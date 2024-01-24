^

Sports

Fuel Masters try to buck the odds vs Hotshots

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
January 24, 2024 | 12:20pm
Fuel Masters try to buck the odds vs Hotshots
Phoenix Fuel Masters head coach Jamike Jarin
PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines – Despite facing “season favorite” Magnolia, Phoenix will try and make some noise in their PBA Commissioner’s Cup best-of-five semis series starting Wednesday.

The Fuel Masters, who barged into the semifinals after defeating the Meralco Bolts in two games in the quarterfinals, will be having an uphill battle against the top-seeded Magnolia squad.

Magnolia ended on top of the elimination round with a 9-2 record, demolishing TNT in the quarterfinals.

With their opponents banking on a week of rest, the Fuel Masters acknowledged that the Hotshots, led by Tyler Bey and the balanced output of the locals, will be a handful.

“Magnolia, they are the favorites before the season. So, we got our hands full. And they took care of business last time, so they’re very well rested,” Phoenix head coach Jamike Jarin told reporters after their 88-84 win over Meralco on Sunday.

He added that his squad was not seen to make it deep into the playoffs, yet, here they are.

“We’re not supposed to be here. Nobody, at the start of the conference, nobody predicted that we'd be in the top four. We’re just happy to make it to the semifinals,” Jarin said.

“We’ll continue to play harder and hopefully things fall our way and we win some games,” he added.

Phoenix will continue to bank on import Johnathan Williams III, as well as locals Jason Perkins, Javae Mocon, Tyler Tio, Ken Tuffin, RJ Jazul and Ricci Rivero.

Game time is 4 p.m.

“The pressure is on [Magnolia]. But they have a very good set of players and a very good head coach in Coach Chito Victolero,” Jarin said.

“We’ll give it our best.”

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL

PBA

PHOENIX FUEL MASTERS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Gauff grinds past Kostyuk into Australian Open semis

Gauff grinds past Kostyuk into Australian Open semis

23 hours ago
US Open champion Coco Gauff overcame huge resistance from the unseeded Marta Kostyuk Tuesday to move into her first Australian...
Sports
fbtw
Djokovic, Sabalenka face Australian Open quarterfinal tests

Djokovic, Sabalenka face Australian Open quarterfinal tests

1 day ago
Novak Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka take the next step in their campaigns to retain their Australian Open titles Tuesday with...
Sports
fbtw
Qualifier Yastremska ousts Azarenka at Australian Open, Alcaraz in action

Qualifier Yastremska ousts Azarenka at Australian Open, Alcaraz in action

1 day ago
Ukrainian qualifier Dayana Yastremska upset former champion Victoria Azarenka to surge into the Australian Open quarterfinals...
Sports
fbtw
Strong Group eyes 4-0 record in Dubai

Strong Group eyes 4-0 record in Dubai

By John Bryan Ulanday | 13 hours ago
Strong Group Athletics tries to zero in on a group sweep when it tackles Beirut Sports Club in the resumption of its campaign...
Sports
fbtw
Philta back in ITF rolls

Philta back in ITF rolls

By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
After three years in limbo, the Philippine Tennis Association is back in the good graces of the International Tennis Federation...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
PBA Player of the Week Jason Perkins takes over for Phoenix

PBA Player of the Week Jason Perkins takes over for Phoenix

1 hour ago
Jason Perkins has already assumed the mantle of leadership at Phoenix, and the veteran forward is proving he’s up to...
Sports
fbtw
Cavaliers' Thompson suspended 25 games for doping: NBA

Cavaliers' Thompson suspended 25 games for doping: NBA

1 hour ago
Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson has been given a 25-game suspension after testing positive for banned drugs, the...
Sports
fbtw
James, Embiid, Curry headline star-studded US Olympic squad

James, Embiid, Curry headline star-studded US Olympic squad

2 hours ago
LeBron James, Stephen Curry and reigning NBA Most Valuable Player Joel Embiid were named among a 41-strong player pool for...
Sports
fbtw
Bucks fire head coach Griffin

Bucks fire head coach Griffin

2 hours ago
The Milwaukee Bucks sacked head coach Adrian Griffin on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time,) in a shock dismissal that comes...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with