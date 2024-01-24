Fuel Masters try to buck the odds vs Hotshots

MANILA, Philippines – Despite facing “season favorite” Magnolia, Phoenix will try and make some noise in their PBA Commissioner’s Cup best-of-five semis series starting Wednesday.

The Fuel Masters, who barged into the semifinals after defeating the Meralco Bolts in two games in the quarterfinals, will be having an uphill battle against the top-seeded Magnolia squad.

Magnolia ended on top of the elimination round with a 9-2 record, demolishing TNT in the quarterfinals.

With their opponents banking on a week of rest, the Fuel Masters acknowledged that the Hotshots, led by Tyler Bey and the balanced output of the locals, will be a handful.

“Magnolia, they are the favorites before the season. So, we got our hands full. And they took care of business last time, so they’re very well rested,” Phoenix head coach Jamike Jarin told reporters after their 88-84 win over Meralco on Sunday.

He added that his squad was not seen to make it deep into the playoffs, yet, here they are.

“We’re not supposed to be here. Nobody, at the start of the conference, nobody predicted that we'd be in the top four. We’re just happy to make it to the semifinals,” Jarin said.

“We’ll continue to play harder and hopefully things fall our way and we win some games,” he added.

Phoenix will continue to bank on import Johnathan Williams III, as well as locals Jason Perkins, Javae Mocon, Tyler Tio, Ken Tuffin, RJ Jazul and Ricci Rivero.

Game time is 4 p.m.

“The pressure is on [Magnolia]. But they have a very good set of players and a very good head coach in Coach Chito Victolero,” Jarin said.

“We’ll give it our best.”