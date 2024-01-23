^

Sports

Lady Knights out to defend NCAA women’s beach volley crown

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
January 23, 2024 | 2:11pm
Lady Knights out to defend NCAA womenâ��s beach volley crown

MANILA, Philippines – Letran eyes to defend its women’s title while San Sebastian seeks to foil it as NCAA Season 99 beach volleyball comes off the wraps Wednesday at the Subic Bay Freeport in Zambales.

The Michael Inoferio-mentored Lady Knights have brought in Lara Silva, rookie Gia Maquilang and alternate Angel Afogao with an aim of replicating their dream title run orchestrated by eventual MVP Chameberlain Cunada and Lara Mae Silva a season ago.

The Dominican school has so far collected two titles including its first 21 years ago.

Out to challenge them are the San Sebastian Lady Stags of Kat Santos, Juna May Gonzales and Von Dimaculangan.

“This year is a different story, lahat nagpalakas ng team,” said Letran mentor Michael Inoferio. “Kumuha yung other teams ng players and coach for beach volleyball lang so mahirap ang laban ngayon.”

“But still we will try to get into the top four and let’s cross the bridge when we get there,” he added.

SSC, under multi-titled Roger Gorayeb’s tutelage, is out to reclaim the title it last won seven years ago when it completed an amazing four-peat feat that hiked its title haul to a league-best seven.

“We’re ready,” said Gorayeb.

Letran squares off with Jose Rizal University at 2 p.m. while SSC tangles with College of St. Benilde in the morning matches unfolding at 7:30 a.m.

University of Perpetual Help, meanwhile, aims to replicate its championship conquest from a year ago and hiked its total titles won in the men’s side to four and close in on the league-high seven owned by CSB.

vuukle comment

NCAA

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Suspension lifted for Philippine tennis body

Suspension lifted for Philippine tennis body

By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
After three years in limbo, the Philippine Tennis Association is back in the good graces of the International Tennis Federation...
Sports
fbtw
Qualifier Yastremska ousts Azarenka at Australian Open, Alcaraz in action

Qualifier Yastremska ousts Azarenka at Australian Open, Alcaraz in action

1 day ago
Ukrainian qualifier Dayana Yastremska upset former champion Victoria Azarenka to surge into the Australian Open quarterfinals...
Sports
fbtw
Djokovic, Sabalenka in ruthless form to reach Australian Open quarterfinals

Djokovic, Sabalenka in ruthless form to reach Australian Open quarterfinals

2 days ago
Novak Djokovic was at his dominant best in a straight-sets demolition job to reach the Australian Open quarterfinals on Sunday,...
Sports
fbtw
Ominous Gauff charges into Australian Open quarterfinals

Ominous Gauff charges into Australian Open quarterfinals

2 days ago
Focused world number four Coco Gauff stormed into her first Australian Open quarterfinal on Sunday with a straight-sets mauling...
Sports
fbtw
Boatwright open to play for Gilas

Boatwright open to play for Gilas

By Joaquin Henson | 14 hours ago
San Miguel Beer import Bennie Boatwright Jr. won’t hesitate to suit up for the Philippines if he’s asked to be...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Riot Games announces layoffs for 'more sustainable future'

Riot Games announces layoffs for 'more sustainable future'

By Michelle Lojo | 2 hours ago
League of Legends and Valorant developer Riot Games announced an 11% (530- employee) global layoff across different tiles...
Sports
fbtw
Friendship takes backseat as Zamboanga challenges Stamp Fairtex for ONE atomweight belt

Friendship takes backseat as Zamboanga challenges Stamp Fairtex for ONE atomweight belt

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
There will be a lot of history on the line when Denice Zamboanga faces reigning ONE women’s atomweight world champion...
Sports
fbtw
Messi, Miami beaten by Dallas in preseason friendly

Messi, Miami beaten by Dallas in preseason friendly

2 hours ago
Lionel Messi and Inter Miami slumped to a 1-0 defeat against FC Dallas in a preseason friendly on Monday (Tuesday Manila time)...
Sports
fbtw
Brilliant Embiid goes berserk with 70 points as Sixers down Spurs

Brilliant Embiid goes berserk with 70 points as Sixers down Spurs

3 hours ago
Joel Embiid became only the ninth player in NBA history to score 70 points or more in a single game as the Philadelphia 76ers...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with