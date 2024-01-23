Lady Knights out to defend NCAA women’s beach volley crown

MANILA, Philippines – Letran eyes to defend its women’s title while San Sebastian seeks to foil it as NCAA Season 99 beach volleyball comes off the wraps Wednesday at the Subic Bay Freeport in Zambales.

The Michael Inoferio-mentored Lady Knights have brought in Lara Silva, rookie Gia Maquilang and alternate Angel Afogao with an aim of replicating their dream title run orchestrated by eventual MVP Chameberlain Cunada and Lara Mae Silva a season ago.

The Dominican school has so far collected two titles including its first 21 years ago.

Out to challenge them are the San Sebastian Lady Stags of Kat Santos, Juna May Gonzales and Von Dimaculangan.

“This year is a different story, lahat nagpalakas ng team,” said Letran mentor Michael Inoferio. “Kumuha yung other teams ng players and coach for beach volleyball lang so mahirap ang laban ngayon.”

“But still we will try to get into the top four and let’s cross the bridge when we get there,” he added.

SSC, under multi-titled Roger Gorayeb’s tutelage, is out to reclaim the title it last won seven years ago when it completed an amazing four-peat feat that hiked its title haul to a league-best seven.

“We’re ready,” said Gorayeb.

Letran squares off with Jose Rizal University at 2 p.m. while SSC tangles with College of St. Benilde in the morning matches unfolding at 7:30 a.m.

University of Perpetual Help, meanwhile, aims to replicate its championship conquest from a year ago and hiked its total titles won in the men’s side to four and close in on the league-high seven owned by CSB.