Malixi faces world-class field in Asia-Pacific golf tilt

MANILA, Philippines – Rianne Malixi is determined to build on her recent success in Australia as she seeks to make her mark in the Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific Championship, which gets under way February 1 in Pattaya, Thailand.

The Siam Country Club, where Malixi has a history of performing well, having tied for third in this event in 2022, adds an extra layer of confidence as she tries to buck the challenges presented by the talent-rich field and earn coveted exemptions into major tournaments this year.

Coming off a recent victory in the Australian Master of the Amateurs and a joint eighth place effort in the Australian Amateur, the ICTSI-backed talent is geared up for the sixth edition of what has become a major amateur championship.

“I’m excited since we’ll be going back to the same course in Thailand where I have a history of playing well there,” said Malixi.

Despite her familiarity with the par-72 layout, Malixi has opted to tone down expectations but emphasized her commitment to the same meticulous preparation that has contributed to her success Down Under.

“I’m not setting any expectations but will be doing the same preparation I did coming to Australia,” said the world No. 42.

The competition, however, poses a formidable challenge with Thai defending champion and world No. 41 Eila Galitsky and Korean Minsol Kim, the highest-ranked player in the fold at No. 4 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking, head-lining the 90-player cast that also includes Japanese Hinano Muguruma (21st in the WAGR), Sayaka Teraoka (23), Saori Iijima (26), Mamika Shinchi (52) and Rin Yoshida (50).

Joining the hunt are Korean Soomin Oh (49) and India’s reigning Queen Sirikit Cup individual titlist Avani Prashanth (39).

No fewer than nine players from the top-50 and 19 from the top-100 in the WAGR (as of Jan. 17) are taking part in the championship where the winner will earn exemptions into three major championships this year — the AIG Women’s Open at St Andrews, the Amundi Evian Championship in France and the Chevron Championship in the US.

The champion will also receive invitations to other elite championships such as the Hana Financial Group Championship, the ISPS HANDA Women’s Australian Open, the 121st Women's Amateur Championship and the Augusta National Women’s Amateur.

LPGA Tour stalwart Atthaya Thitikul, also from Thailand, bested three others, including 2021 US Women’s Open champion Yuka Saso, in the playoff to rule the inaugural staging of the WAAP in 2018.

Japanese Yuka Yasuda won the next edition at home at the Royal Golf Club in 2019 before Mizuki Hashimoto, also from Japan, won the 2021 edition in UAE following a two-year hiatus due to pandemic.

Chinese Taipei’s Ting-hsuan Huang topped the 2022 event.