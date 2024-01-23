^

Sports

Malixi faces world-class field in Asia-Pacific golf tilt

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
January 23, 2024 | 2:06pm
Malixi faces world-class field in Asia-Pacific golf tilt
Rianne Malixi
Photo release

MANILA, Philippines – Rianne Malixi is determined to build on her recent success in Australia as she seeks to make her mark in the Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific Championship, which gets under way February 1 in Pattaya, Thailand.

The Siam Country Club, where Malixi has a history of performing well, having tied for third in this event in 2022, adds an extra layer of confidence as she tries to buck the challenges presented by the talent-rich field and earn coveted exemptions into major tournaments this year.

Coming off a recent victory in the Australian Master of the Amateurs and a joint eighth place effort in the Australian Amateur, the ICTSI-backed talent is geared up for the sixth edition of what has become a major amateur championship.

“I’m excited since we’ll be going back to the same course in Thailand where I have a history of playing well there,” said Malixi.

Despite her familiarity with the par-72 layout, Malixi has opted to tone down expectations but emphasized her commitment to the same meticulous preparation that has contributed to her success Down Under.

“I’m not setting any expectations but will be doing the same preparation I did coming to Australia,” said the world No. 42.

The competition, however, poses a formidable challenge with Thai defending champion and world No. 41 Eila Galitsky and Korean Minsol Kim, the highest-ranked player in the fold at No. 4 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking, head-lining the 90-player cast that also includes Japanese Hinano Muguruma (21st in the WAGR), Sayaka Teraoka (23), Saori Iijima (26), Mamika Shinchi (52) and Rin Yoshida (50).

Joining the hunt are Korean Soomin Oh (49) and India’s reigning Queen Sirikit Cup individual titlist Avani Prashanth (39).

No fewer than nine players from the top-50 and 19 from the top-100 in the WAGR (as of Jan. 17) are taking part in the championship where the winner will earn exemptions into three major championships this year — the AIG Women’s Open at St Andrews, the Amundi Evian Championship in France and the Chevron Championship in the US.

The champion will also receive invitations to other elite championships such as the Hana Financial Group Championship, the ISPS HANDA Women’s Australian Open, the 121st Women's Amateur Championship and the Augusta National Women’s Amateur.

LPGA Tour stalwart Atthaya Thitikul, also from Thailand, bested three others, including 2021 US Women’s Open champion Yuka Saso, in the playoff to rule the inaugural staging of the WAAP in 2018.

Japanese Yuka Yasuda won the next edition at home at the Royal Golf Club in 2019 before Mizuki Hashimoto, also from Japan, won the 2021 edition in UAE following a two-year hiatus due to pandemic.

Chinese Taipei’s Ting-hsuan Huang topped the 2022 event.

vuukle comment

GOLF

RIANNE MALIXI
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Suspension lifted for Philippine tennis body

Suspension lifted for Philippine tennis body

By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
After three years in limbo, the Philippine Tennis Association is back in the good graces of the International Tennis Federation...
Sports
fbtw
Qualifier Yastremska ousts Azarenka at Australian Open, Alcaraz in action

Qualifier Yastremska ousts Azarenka at Australian Open, Alcaraz in action

1 day ago
Ukrainian qualifier Dayana Yastremska upset former champion Victoria Azarenka to surge into the Australian Open quarterfinals...
Sports
fbtw
Djokovic, Sabalenka in ruthless form to reach Australian Open quarterfinals

Djokovic, Sabalenka in ruthless form to reach Australian Open quarterfinals

2 days ago
Novak Djokovic was at his dominant best in a straight-sets demolition job to reach the Australian Open quarterfinals on Sunday,...
Sports
fbtw
Ominous Gauff charges into Australian Open quarterfinals

Ominous Gauff charges into Australian Open quarterfinals

2 days ago
Focused world number four Coco Gauff stormed into her first Australian Open quarterfinal on Sunday with a straight-sets mauling...
Sports
fbtw
Boatwright open to play for Gilas

Boatwright open to play for Gilas

By Joaquin Henson | 14 hours ago
San Miguel Beer import Bennie Boatwright Jr. won’t hesitate to suit up for the Philippines if he’s asked to be...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Riot Games announces layoffs for 'more sustainable future'

Riot Games announces layoffs for 'more sustainable future'

By Michelle Lojo | 2 hours ago
League of Legends and Valorant developer Riot Games announced an 11% (530- employee) global layoff across different tiles...
Sports
fbtw
Friendship takes backseat as Zamboanga challenges Stamp Fairtex for ONE atomweight belt

Friendship takes backseat as Zamboanga challenges Stamp Fairtex for ONE atomweight belt

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
There will be a lot of history on the line when Denice Zamboanga faces reigning ONE women’s atomweight world champion...
Sports
fbtw
Messi, Miami beaten by Dallas in preseason friendly

Messi, Miami beaten by Dallas in preseason friendly

2 hours ago
Lionel Messi and Inter Miami slumped to a 1-0 defeat against FC Dallas in a preseason friendly on Monday (Tuesday Manila time)...
Sports
fbtw
Pagaura, Lorbes eye ruling 5150 CamSur chase

Pagaura, Lorbes eye ruling 5150 CamSur chase

4 hours ago
Jonathan Pagaura and Emil Lorbes are poised to take on the challenge of nailing the elusive triathlon victory as they top-bill...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with