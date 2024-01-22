^

Sports

Olivarez, UB book wins in UCAL-PG Flex Season 6 cagefest

January 22, 2024 | 6:23pm
Mark Joshua Gallano of Olivarez College
Games Thursday

(Paco Arena, Manila)

12 p.m. – PWU vs CEU

2 p.m. – LPU-B vs PCU-D

4 p.m. – UB vs Olivarez College

MANILA, Philippines – Olivarez College opened its title bid with a 70-63 win over Lyceum of the Philippines-Batangas on Monday, January 22, in the Universities and Colleges Athletic League-PG Flex Linoleum Season 6 at the Paco Arena in Manila.

The Sea Lions started strong but needed to fend off the Pirates’ late surge to prevail in their debut in the 9-team league also sponsored by Angel’s Pizza.

John Umali struck hardest for last year’s runners-up with 17 points and 4 boards while Mark Joshua Gallano put on a solid all-around performance with 10 points, eight rebounds and five assists in 25 minutes of action.

But the day belonged to University of Batangas, which stunned two-time champion Diliman College, 78-68, thanks to a 24-point explosion in the third that saw them pull away for good.

With their wins, Olivarez and UB drew level with Centro Escolar University and Philippine Christian University-Dasmariñas, which bested their respective rivals in the opener last Saturday.

The CEU Scorpions leaned on the heroics of Dylan Darbin to pull off a pulsating 74-71 win over newcomer Manila Central University, while the PCU Dolphins gave another neophyte Philippine Women’s University a rude welcome via an 88-66 win.

Christian Tabeth led three other UB players in double figures with 15 points and 19 boards.

Olivarez’s strong defensive effort negated the 15-point and 19-rebound performance of Lyceum’s Alpha Bah.

