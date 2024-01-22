^

Caloocan thwarts Strong Group in Pilipinas Super League

January 22, 2024 | 10:22am
Felix Apreku (right) has been unstoppable in grabbing those rebounds for Kyusi Pablo Escobets.
Pilipinas Super League

MANILA, Philippines – The veterans of Caloocan exploded in the second half and played with a sense of pride in turning back their younger rivals from Strong Group Athletics-St. Benilde, 71-57, in the PSL President’s Cup late Saturday night at the Caloocan Sports Complex.

Inspired by their hometown crowd, the Supremos fought back from an 11-point deficit in the first half, and their uprising were led by two of their eldest statesmen in the squad in Paul Sanga and Gabby Espinas.

The two former players from the Philippine Basketball Association combined for 30 points, but more importantly, provided the inspiration to the rest of the team as the Supremos picked up their seventh win in eight games to stay in solo third.

MisOr vented its ire on CV Siniloan, 101-84, to post its fourth straight win.

Rudy Lingganay, one of the key additions in the team, sparked the Mustangs’ onslaught bridging the second and third periods as the team picked up its fourth straight win.

The Mustangs improved their record to 5-4 and moved over the .500 win-loss mark for the first time.   

Lingganay proved to be a valuable addition.

A former Most Valuable Player in the PBA D-League, Lingganay flirted with a triple-double performance. He pumped in 22 points, dished out 13 assists and grabbed seven rebounds in a spectacular showing.

Dahrell Caranguian led Kyusi’s balance production as he scattered 22 points while Felix Apreku posted a new record in rebounding, pulling down 24 boards, as they fueled the Pablo Escobets’ one-sided 114-79 win over a hapless Bicol team.

A former Most Valuable Player in the NCRAA while playing for the De Ocampo Memorial College Cobras, Caranguain was the spark needed by the Pablo Escobets as he injected energy on the squad.

Five other players also tallied double figures for the Neil Parado-mentored squad — Andoy Estrella (14), Rich Guinitaran (13), Apreku (12) and Pari Llagas (12) and Jomar Santos (11).

