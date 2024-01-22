^

Sports

Petro Gazz enlists Sickle; Capitol1 taps in Gorayeb

Joey Villar - The Philippine Star
January 22, 2024 | 12:00am
Petro Gazz enlists Sickle; Capitol1 taps in Gorayeb
Petro Gazz announced the signing of Brooke Van Sickle
Facebook / Petro Gazz Angels

MANILA, Philippines — Petro Gazz has boosted its lineup for the coming PVL All-Filipino Conference with its acquisition of Fil-Am spiker Brooke Van Sickle.

The 24-year-old outside hitter had stints with Oregon U and Hawaii U where she was the MVP, Best Outside Hitter and Best Scorer in the 2021-22 Big West Conference.

Meanwhile, multi-titled coach Roger Gorayeb has found his way back to the PVL via Capitol1 Solar Energy which has taken over the spot of the defunct F2 Logistics team.

Gorayeb has started recruiting players for the team of lawmaker/sportsman Mikee Romero. He has posted on his Facebook account that his team will conduct tryouts tomorrow and Wednesday at the San Sebastian Gym.

vuukle comment

SPORTS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Van Sickle heaven-sent for Petro Gazz

Van Sickle heaven-sent for Petro Gazz

By Joey Villar | 13 hours ago
An angel sent from heaven.
Sports
fbtw
Strong Group clobbers home team

Strong Group clobbers home team

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Strong Group Athletics rolled past the United Arab Emirates national team, 82-66, to open its campaign in the 33rd Dubai...
Sports
fbtw
Amateur takes charge in American Express; Hoey falls short

Amateur takes charge in American Express; Hoey falls short

By Jan Veran | 12 hours ago
Amateur Nick Dunlap upstaged some of the world’s top players with a solid, eagle-spiked 12-under 60 as he seized a three-stroke...
Sports
fbtw
Shopwise bike fest puts spotlight on wellness

Shopwise bike fest puts spotlight on wellness

11 hours ago
Shopwise, in a groundbreaking move that echoes its history of transforming retail landscape, whips up the urban cycling scene...
Sports
fbtw
Djokovic, Sabalenka in ruthless form to reach Australian Open quarterfinals

Djokovic, Sabalenka in ruthless form to reach Australian Open quarterfinals

14 hours ago
Novak Djokovic was at his dominant best in a straight-sets demolition job to reach the Australian Open quarterfinals on Sunday,...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Local aces lead Strong Group to 2nd straight win

Local aces lead Strong Group to 2nd straight win

By John Bryan Ulanday | 4 hours ago
Strong Group Athletics walloped Syria’s Al Wahda, 89-67, for its second straight win in the 33rd Dubai International...
Sports
fbtw

Easy to hate

By Bill Velasco | 4 hours ago
“The conversation about racism is now ‘loud’.” – Dr. Janil Puthucheary, Singapore One People agency
Sports
fbtw
Fuel Masters repel Bolts, seal semis duel vs Hotshots

Fuel Masters repel Bolts, seal semis duel vs Hotshots

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 7 hours ago
No comeback this time.
Sports
fbtw
Petro Gazz taps Japanese as new coach

Petro Gazz taps Japanese as new coach

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 8 hours ago
The Petro Gazz Angels have named a new coach in Japanese mentor Koji Tsuzurabara.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with