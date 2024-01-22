Petro Gazz enlists Sickle; Capitol1 taps in Gorayeb

MANILA, Philippines — Petro Gazz has boosted its lineup for the coming PVL All-Filipino Conference with its acquisition of Fil-Am spiker Brooke Van Sickle.

The 24-year-old outside hitter had stints with Oregon U and Hawaii U where she was the MVP, Best Outside Hitter and Best Scorer in the 2021-22 Big West Conference.

Meanwhile, multi-titled coach Roger Gorayeb has found his way back to the PVL via Capitol1 Solar Energy which has taken over the spot of the defunct F2 Logistics team.

Gorayeb has started recruiting players for the team of lawmaker/sportsman Mikee Romero. He has posted on his Facebook account that his team will conduct tryouts tomorrow and Wednesday at the San Sebastian Gym.