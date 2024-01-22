^

Sports

Groseclose misses 1,000 meters short track semis

The Philippine Star
January 22, 2024 | 12:00am
GANGWON, South Korea — Speed skater Peter Joseph Groseclose had his moment in the 1,000 meters of short track on Sunday but missed out on a semifinal berth in the Fourth Winter Youth Olympic Games at the Gangneung Ice Arena.

Groseclose placed fourth in the quarterfinal phase with a time of one minute and 28.889 of the race China’s Xinzhe Zhang and the US’ Sean Boxiong Shuai dominated with 1:27.738 and 1:26.792 clockings, respectively.

“Peter was just on the outside of the pack for a little too long,” coach John-Henry Krueger said. “In short track, you want to minimize your stay outside the pack because you’re skipping the longer distance and putting more effort just to stay with the group. That led to the result.”

Great Britain’s Willem Murray (1:27.931) and Turkey’s Muhammed Bozdag (1:27.592) earned the other two semifinal spots in Groseclose’s group.

Xinzhe stunned the final field and won gold in1:26.257. Bozdag (1:26.349) clinched silver andJapan’s Raito Kida (1:26.478) bagged bronze.

