12 young athletes to receive Tony Siddayao Award

MANILA, Philippines — A touch of youth will be offered come the Jan. 29 staging of the San Miguel Corporation-Philippine Sportswriters Association (SMC-PSA) Awards Night.

Twelve young athletes who showed loads of potential in 2023 are the newest recipients of the Tony Siddayao Awards from the country’s oldest media organization led by its president Nelson Beltran, sports editor of The Philippine STAR.

Weightlifter Angeline Colonia leads the youth brigade to be bestowed with the award given to promising athletes 18 years old and below.

The honor is named after the late Manila Standard sports editor Antonio ‘Tony’ Siddayao, acknowledged as the Dean of Philippine sports writing.

Colonia, 16, bannered the country’s campaign in the 2023 Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships in New Delhi, Indonesia, where she bagged three gold medals in the women’s 45 kg category.

Joining Colonia in the 12-athlete list are fellow weightlifters Prince Keil delos Santos and Eron Borres, gymnast Karl Eldrew Yulo, chess player Christian Gian Karlo Arca, karateka Sebastian Neil Manalac, golfer Alethea Gaccion, modern pentathlon’s Joseph Anthony Godbout, muay thai’s Jan Brix Ramiscal, taekwondo jin Tachiana Kezhia Mangin, obstacle course’s Trisha Mae del Rosario, and Aleia Aielle Aguilar of jiu-jitsu.

To be held at the grand ballroom of the Diamond Hotel, the traditional gala night is presented by the 24/7 sports app in the country ArenaPlus, and the Philippine Sports Commission, Philippine Olympic Committee, PLDT/Smart, Cignal, and MILO as major sponsors.

Backing the event are the Philippine Basketball Association, Premier Volleyball League, Rain or Shine, and 1-Pacman Partylist Rep. Mikee Romero.

Registration starts at 6 p.m.

Awardees and guests who failed to personally receive a hard copy of their respective invitations, can get it directly at the registration table of the venue during the program.