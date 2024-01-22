^

Sports

Local aces lead Strong Group to 2nd straight win

John Bryan Ulanday - The Philippine Star
January 22, 2024 | 12:00am
Local aces lead Strong Group to 2nd straight win
Kevin Quiambao (17)
Strong Group Athletics

MANILA, Philippines — Strong Group Athletics walloped Syria’s Al Wahda, 89-67, for its second straight win in the 33rd Dubai International Basketball Championship over the weekend at the Al Nasr Club.

The Philippine representative, on the heels of an 82-66 drubbing of host United Arab Emirates national team, picked up from where it left off to stay unbeaten in the 12-team tourney.

At 2-0, Strong Group gained a piece of Group B leadership with Libya’s Al Ahly Tri Sports Club, which trumped Lebanese clubs Beirut, 81-75, and Homenetmen, 93-71.

Kevin Quiambao led the way for Strong Group with 24 points on a 6-of-6 clip from downtown on top of five rebounds, two assists and a block in only 24 minutes of action.

Francis Escandor also waxed hot with five treys for 18 points with Jordan Heading adding 12 as Strong Group leaned on the hot-shooting of its local unit this time around.

Andray Blatche, following a scoreless debut, bounced back with 12 points, three rebounds, two assists and three steals as Dwight Howard collared 10 rebounds and four blocks plus five points.

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL

SPORTS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Van Sickle heaven-sent for Petro Gazz

Van Sickle heaven-sent for Petro Gazz

By Joey Villar | 13 hours ago
An angel sent from heaven.
Sports
fbtw
Strong Group clobbers home team

Strong Group clobbers home team

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Strong Group Athletics rolled past the United Arab Emirates national team, 82-66, to open its campaign in the 33rd Dubai...
Sports
fbtw
Amateur takes charge in American Express; Hoey falls short

Amateur takes charge in American Express; Hoey falls short

By Jan Veran | 12 hours ago
Amateur Nick Dunlap upstaged some of the world’s top players with a solid, eagle-spiked 12-under 60 as he seized a three-stroke...
Sports
fbtw
Shopwise bike fest puts spotlight on wellness

Shopwise bike fest puts spotlight on wellness

11 hours ago
Shopwise, in a groundbreaking move that echoes its history of transforming retail landscape, whips up the urban cycling scene...
Sports
fbtw
Djokovic, Sabalenka in ruthless form to reach Australian Open quarterfinals

Djokovic, Sabalenka in ruthless form to reach Australian Open quarterfinals

14 hours ago
Novak Djokovic was at his dominant best in a straight-sets demolition job to reach the Australian Open quarterfinals on Sunday,...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest

12 young athletes to receive Tony Siddayao Award

4 hours ago
A touch of youth will be offered come the Jan. 29 staging of the San Miguel Corporation-Philippine Sportswriters Association (SMC-PSA) Awards Night.
Sports
fbtw

Easy to hate

By Bill Velasco | 4 hours ago
“The conversation about racism is now ‘loud’.” – Dr. Janil Puthucheary, Singapore One People agency
Sports
fbtw
Fuel Masters repel Bolts, seal semis duel vs Hotshots

Fuel Masters repel Bolts, seal semis duel vs Hotshots

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 7 hours ago
No comeback this time.
Sports
fbtw
Petro Gazz taps Japanese as new coach

Petro Gazz taps Japanese as new coach

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 8 hours ago
The Petro Gazz Angels have named a new coach in Japanese mentor Koji Tsuzurabara.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with