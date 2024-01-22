Local aces lead Strong Group to 2nd straight win

MANILA, Philippines — Strong Group Athletics walloped Syria’s Al Wahda, 89-67, for its second straight win in the 33rd Dubai International Basketball Championship over the weekend at the Al Nasr Club.

The Philippine representative, on the heels of an 82-66 drubbing of host United Arab Emirates national team, picked up from where it left off to stay unbeaten in the 12-team tourney.

At 2-0, Strong Group gained a piece of Group B leadership with Libya’s Al Ahly Tri Sports Club, which trumped Lebanese clubs Beirut, 81-75, and Homenetmen, 93-71.

Kevin Quiambao led the way for Strong Group with 24 points on a 6-of-6 clip from downtown on top of five rebounds, two assists and a block in only 24 minutes of action.

Francis Escandor also waxed hot with five treys for 18 points with Jordan Heading adding 12 as Strong Group leaned on the hot-shooting of its local unit this time around.

Andray Blatche, following a scoreless debut, bounced back with 12 points, three rebounds, two assists and three steals as Dwight Howard collared 10 rebounds and four blocks plus five points.