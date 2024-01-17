^

Bolts outlast Fuel Masters in 3OT

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
January 17, 2024 | 7:49pm
Bolts outlast Fuel Masters in 3OT
Bong Quinto (19) made big-time plays for the Meralco Bolts.
PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines -- The Meralco Bolts will live to fight another day after escaping the Phoenix Fuel Masters in triple overtime, 116-107, in the PBA Commissioner's Cup Wednesday at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City.

With the game tied at 103 heading into the third overtime, Bong Quinto and Allein Maliksi teamed up to give Meralco a 111-103 lead at the 2:24 mark.

A pull-up jumper by Chris Newsome then gave the Bolts a 10-point advantage, 113-103, with 1:48 left in the game.

RJ Jazul and Ken Tuffin scored back-to-back baskets to help the Fuel Masters inch closer.

However, Quinto launched a booming dagger 3-pointer that closed the door on a Phoenix comeback, 116-107, with roughly 38 seconds remaining.

Javee Mocon missed a pair of free throws on the other end, sealing the Meralco win.

The Fuel Masters grabbed a 15-point edge, 77-62, with eight minutes remaining in regulation following a 3-pointer by Tyler Tio.

The Bolts then sprang alive.

They cut the lead to one, 82-81, following an and-one by import Shonn Miller, with 69 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter.

Tio sank two free throws with eight seconds left in regulation to give Phoenix an 84-81 advantage.

Newsome, who was struggling the whole game, hoisted a 3-pointer that beat the buzzer to bring the game to first overtime.

In the first overtime, Tio gave the Fuel Masters a two point lead, 95-93, with 37 seconds left.

Aaron Black, however, tied the game up with a jumper to take the game to a second overtime.

And in the second overtime, Tuffin gave the Fuel Masters a 103-101 advantage with 31 seconds remaining.

Quinto tied the game up with 12 ticks left.

Johnathan Williams III had the opportunity to win it for Phoenix, but his clutch free throws missed with eight seconds remaining, setting up the furious third overtime rally of the Bolts.

Hodge led the Bolts in scoring with 20 points and 10 rebounds.

Quinto added 19 points in 44 minutes off the bench, while Maliksi, Black and Miller chipped in 18 markers apiece.

Williams led Phoenix with 24 points, 24 rebounds, six assists, three blocks and a steal. The import played 62 minutes and 22 seconds, the third-most all-time, according to PBA chief statistician Fidel Mangonon III.

Jason Perkins followed suit with 20 markers.

“It’s just one game. Phoenix is a very resilient team… I just don’t know how we did that, three overtimes,” Meralco head coach Luigi Trillo said.

“For us, it’s whatever it takes. We’ve been in this situation before,” he added.

Philstar
