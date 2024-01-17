^

Quiban moves to joint 5th after solid 68

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
January 17, 2024 | 7:16pm
Quiban moves to joint 5th after solid 68
This handout from the Asian Tour taken and released on November 26, 2021 shows Justin Quiban of the Philippines gesturing after playing a shot during round two of the Blue Canyon Championship golf tournament at the Blue Canyon Country Club in Phuket.
Paul Lakatos / Asian Tour / AFP

MANILA, Philippines – Justin Quiban gained in ranking with a solid three-under 68 at Lake View course but dropped a stroke farther back off Korean Jeunghun Wang, who broke off a tie with Aussie Nick Voke with a 68 at Springfield to seize solo control after two rounds of the Asian Tour Qualifying School Final Stage in Hua Hin, Thailand Wednesday.

Quiban gunned down three birdies to dominate the par-71 layout and move from joint eighth to a share of fifth with three others at six-under 137, solidifying his bid for one of the Top 35 spots offered in the five-round elims for this year’s Asian Tour.

Meanwhile, Sean Ramos shot a 72, also at Lake View, after a 73 at Springfield for a 145 as he tied for 83rd and safely made the first cut (Top 140). Only the Top 70, however, will move to the final round with the Top 35 to be ranked accordingly for the 2024 season.

The new Asian Tour season will start on Feb. 15-18 with the $1-million Malaysian Open at the Mines Resort and Golf Club in Selangor.

Lloyd Go also advanced with a 72 at Springfield for a 146 and a share of 100th but amateur Aidric Chan missed the first cut at five-over overall total with a seven-over 150 after a 73 at Lake View for joint 163rd.

Worse was 2011 Asian Tour Order of Merit top earner Juvic Pagunsan, who failed to rebound from a 76 at Springfield with a 77 at Lake View as he wound up with a 10-over 153 for joint 189th in a field of 219.

Quiban, a three-time winner on the Philippine Golf Tour, missed a couple of birdie chances but his birdies on Nos. 6,  14 and 15 proved enough to keep him in the hunt for top honors despite falling by four behind Wang.

The Korean’s 10-under 133 total netted him a one-stroke lead over Taichi Nabetani from Japan, who sizzled with a 63 at Lake View spiked by a backside six-under 30.

Aussie Sam Brazel and Stefano Mazzoli from Italy matched 67s for joint third at 136s even as Taihei Sato from Japan and Guatemala’s Jose Toledo joined Quiban at fifth with 69 and 66, respectively.
Voke, who ripped Lake View with a 65 Tuesday, fumbled with a 75 at Springfield and fell from joint lead to a share of 22nd at 140.

