PSA Cup cagefest: Team Ochoa stays perfect; Team Bonilla enters win column

Philstar.com
January 17, 2024 | 3:50pm
PSA Cup cagefest: Team Ochoa stays perfect; Team Bonilla enters win column
AJ Bolando of Cignal in action for Team Catacutan.
Angelica Castro / PSA

MANILA, Philippines – Team Ochoa remained spotless while Team Bonilla achieved its first win in their respective games during the second day of the 2024 Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Cup Preseason Tournament at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium on Tuesday, January 16.

Cedelf Tupas scored 39 of his 61 points in the second half as Team Ochoa claimed a masterful 101-80 win against Team Manicad to go 2-0.

Aldo Aviñante tallied 30 points, six rebounds, and five assists as Team Bonilla defeated Team Catacutan, 63-58, in the opening contest of the tournament which is one of the projects of the PSA under president Nelson Beltran of The Philippine Star.

Tupas, who connected on nine three-pointers, also hauled in seven rebounds, as well as dishing out the same number of assists in the preseason tiff supported by the Philippine Sports Commission.

Jeric Lopez followed suit with all-around stats of 17 points, 11 rebounds and six assists, while Jonas Terrado of the Philippine Daily Inquirer pocketed eight points and 15 rebounds.

Team Ochoa pulled away in the opening moments of the third quarter, as Tupas relentlessly scored on the fastbreak.

Jeremiah Sevilla, on loan from Team Catacutan, fired 32 points, while Diego dela Paz poured in 22 points and collected 21 boards for Team Manicad, which played its first game in the preseason.

On the other hand, Aviñante put the game away when he drilled a pull-up three entering the contest's final minute to put his team up seven, as Team Bonilla improved to a 1-1 record.

Christian Jacinto flirted with a double-double as he recorded 10 points, nine rebounds, and six assists, while rookie Delfin Dioquino of Rappler had eight points and nine rebounds.

AJ Bolando of Cignal and Spin.ph's Reuben Terrado scored 14 points apiece for Team Catacutan, which is now 0-2 in the exhibition slate heading to the actual tournament in February.

Julio Sampedro of One Sports scored 12 points on a pair of triples while Kevin dela Cruz grabbed 11 rebounds despite being saddled with four fouls.

After a slow start in the first half, Team Bonilla used their physicality to claw their way back from the interior and the free throw line.

Preseason action continues next Tuesday, January 23, at the same venue as Team Catacutan and Team Manicad look to achieve their first win in the curtain raiser, while Team Bonilla will face off against PSC in the nightcap.

BASKETBALL
