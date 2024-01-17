^

UP volleyball squad announces key acquisitions

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
January 17, 2024 | 10:45am
2023 Palarong Pambansa most volleyball player Jothea Ramos (second from right) has committed to the UP Fighting Maroons.
UP OASD

MANILA, Philippines – The UP women’s volleyball team has secured the commitment of two high-profile prospects from the Visayas.

2023 Palarong Pambansa most volleyball player Jothea Ramos and CESAFI juniors champion Joanneesse Perez have committed to the Fighting Maroons, the team said Wednesday.

Ramos led Western Visayas to the Palarong Pambansa title and was named tournament MVP.

The 5-foot-9 Ramos was a former skipper for the Bacolod Tay Tung High School.

On the other hand, the 5-foot-8 Perez was instrumental for the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu Magis Eagles’ 2022 CESAFI juniors title.

She was also part of the team that went to the finals in 2023.

The commitment of the two players is a huge boost for the Maroons, who won just one game in UAAP Season 85.

"The UP volleyball program and the UP community are really happy for the commitment of these two high school standouts. Aside from their talents, they will bring their aggressiveness and leadership to our UP women’s volleyball team," UP volleyball program director Oliver Almadro said.

The squad last made the UAAP Final Four back in Season 79, led by Tots Carlos and Isa Molde.

For his part, UP athletics head Bo Perasol said he is hoping that such prospects for their volleyball teams is “just the first of many.”

“We have full faith in [Almadro] that our performance will be better because of how he'll oversee the development of all our veterans and rookies," Perasol said.

