Biñan, Nueva Ecija stay perfect in Pilipinas Super League

MANILA, Philippines – Biñan and Nueva Ecija remained unstoppable forces in the PSL President Cup, beating their respective rivals with ease. But Quezon stole the thunder when it pulled off an exciting win over upstart Strong Group-College of St. Benilde at the Filoil-EcoOil Center just recently.

The Tatak Gel of Biñan and the Capitals of Nueva Ecija booked their ninth win in as many games to keep the share of the lead in the team standings.

Biñan clobbered Manila, 110-75, with Joseph Peñaredondo leading the way once more.

The high-scoring guard produced 28 points on an 11-of-15 shooting from the field, including six 3-pointers, to set the tone for the Tatak Gel’s steady offensive game.

Tatak Gel made their mark by shooting 52% from the field (41-of-78) while holding their rivals to just 35% shooting (28-of-80).

Nueva Ecija also had a stroll in the park while handing Bicol a 123-81 beat down.

Five players led by Harvey Pagsanjan, who finished with 17 markers, ended up in double figures for the Capitals. The other double-digit producers are Roi Sumang (14), Rob Celiz (13), Emman Calo (10) and Will McAloney (10).

But Quezon, behind a solid game from Ximone Sandagon, held off a late burst by Strong Group-College of St. Benide before holding on to a 77-75 squeaker.

Sandagon came away with 17 points, six rebounds and four blocks as he was visibly challenged performing at a high level against the young, but talented players of the Blazers.