Predator League headed for Malaysia next year

MANILA, Philippines – Next year's Asia Pacific Predator League grand finals will be "Truly Asia."

The Asia Pacific Predator League 2025 will be held in Malaysia, the competition announced.

At a press conference Saturday, Acer Pan-Asia Pacific Operations Andrew Hou said that next year's venue for the grand finals was decided via voting.

The qualifiers for the grand finals will be held later this year. The title rounds will be held early 2025.

This year's championship round was held in the Philippines.

Philippine teams Blacklist Rivalry and Team Secret won the championships for Dota 2 and Valorant, respectively, over the weekend.

As champions, the two teams won $65,000 and the Predator Shield.

For Valorant, Jeremy "Jremy" Cabrera was named as the Intel MVP, while Marc "Raven" Fausto won the Intel MVP for Dota 2.

They each received $10,000.

Runners-up for Valorant FAV Gaming and Dota 2's Execration received $20,000.

"The success of the Asia Pacific Predator League 2024 is indicative of the strength of the region’s growing esports community and the Predator brand devices’ ability to support intense gaming sessions when playing the most popular titles," Hou said in a statement.

"I would like to extend my congratulations to the tournament winners and my heartfelt appreciation to all the players, fans, and staff who make this yearly event possible," he added.