^

Sports

Predator League headed for Malaysia next year

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
January 17, 2024 | 10:03am
Predator League headed for Malaysia next year
Blacklist Rivalry brought home the Predator League shield for Dota 2.

MANILA, Philippines – Next year's Asia Pacific Predator League grand finals will be "Truly Asia."

The Asia Pacific Predator League 2025 will be held in Malaysia, the competition announced.

At a press conference Saturday, Acer Pan-Asia Pacific Operations Andrew Hou said that next year's venue for the grand finals was decided via voting.

The qualifiers for the grand finals will be held later this year. The title rounds will be held early 2025.

This year's championship round was held in the Philippines.

Philippine teams Blacklist Rivalry and Team Secret won the championships for Dota 2 and Valorant, respectively, over the weekend.

As champions, the two teams won $65,000 and the Predator Shield.

For Valorant, Jeremy "Jremy" Cabrera was named as the Intel MVP, while Marc "Raven" Fausto won the Intel MVP for Dota 2.

They each received $10,000.

Runners-up for Valorant FAV Gaming and Dota 2's Execration received $20,000.

"The success of the Asia Pacific Predator League 2024 is indicative of the strength of the region’s growing esports community and the Predator brand devices’ ability to support intense gaming sessions when playing the most popular titles," Hou said in a statement.

"I would like to extend my congratulations to the tournament winners and my heartfelt appreciation to all the players, fans, and staff who make this yearly event possible," he added.

vuukle comment

ESPORTS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
PBA Player of the Week Aurin proves worth with TNT starting role

PBA Player of the Week Aurin proves worth with TNT starting role

19 hours ago
Rookie Kim Aurin is making the most out of the playing time he's earned at TNT.
Sports
fbtw

‘Pasko Sa Enero’ winners

By Joaquin M. Henson | 11 hours ago
Here are the 20 winners of our “Pasko Sa Enero” contest in partnership with the Philippine Sports Commission.
Sports
fbtw
Choco Mucho signs ex-Army star Royse Tubino

Choco Mucho signs ex-Army star Royse Tubino

By Joey Villar | 22 hours ago
Choco Mucho added a veteran presence in Royse Tubino recently, hoping the former Army standout would be the last piece of...
Sports
fbtw
Malixi endures scrambling finish, trails by 1 after 70 in Aussie Amateur golf tilt

Malixi endures scrambling finish, trails by 1 after 70 in Aussie Amateur golf tilt

By Jan Veran | 19 hours ago
Rianne Malixi narrowly missed forcing a tie for the lead, holing out with a mishap for a three-under 70 as she slipped to...
Sports
fbtw
Grizzlies spoil Draymond Green&rsquo;s return, trounce Warriors

Grizzlies spoil Draymond Green’s return, trounce Warriors

23 hours ago
There was less to celebrate for Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green in his first game back since missing 16 games through...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Kings coach Brown fined $50,000 for criticizing refs

Kings coach Brown fined $50,000 for criticizing refs

1 hour ago
Sacramento Kings head coach Mike Brown was fined $50,000 by the NBA after confronting a game official during the Kings' 143-142...
Sports
fbtw
Zamboanga gets crack at ONE atomweight belt vs Stamp

Zamboanga gets crack at ONE atomweight belt vs Stamp

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 hour ago
Filipino mixed martial artist Denice Zamboanga will be having a shot at a title, as she faces Stamp Fairtex for the ONE Women’s...
Sports
fbtw
New Clippers arena to host 2026 NBA All-Star Game

New Clippers arena to host 2026 NBA All-Star Game

1 hour ago
The Los Angeles' Clippers new Intuit Dome, set to open next August, will host the 2026 NBA All-Star Game, the league said...
Sports
fbtw
Bolts thwart Triple Giga for 3x3 leg crown

Bolts thwart Triple Giga for 3x3 leg crown

By Olmin Leyba | 11 hours ago
Meralco weathered TNT’s late storm to win their thrilling duel for the Leg 3 title, 19-18, and become the first two-leg...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with