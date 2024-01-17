^

Zamboanga gets crack at ONE atomweight belt vs Stamp

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
January 17, 2024 | 9:35am
Denice Zamboanga
ONE Championship

MANILA, Philippines -- Filipino mixed martial artist Denice Zamboanga will be having a shot at a title, as she faces Stamp Fairtex for the ONE Women’s Atomweight MMA World Championship in March.

The two will clash at ONE 166: Qatar in Lusail Sports Arena on March 1.
Zamboanga and Fairtex share a history, having trained together back then in Pattaya, Thailand.

And now, for the first time in her ONE career, she will be fighting for the championship against her friend.

“I feel that I have been prepared for this moment,” the No. 2-ranked women’s atomweight fighter said in Filipino.

“I feel that this is God’s will, that the Lord has a purpose to delay my world title shot. I feel that this time, it is really mine,” she added.

After absorbing two consecutive losses against Ham Seo Hee in 2021 and 2022, Zamboanga won her next two bouts against China’s Lin Heqin and Brazil’s Julie Mezabarba.

The Thai Fairtex, on the other hand, has won her last four bouts, the latest of which came against Zamboanga’s tormentor, Ham.

There, Fairtex won the vacant women’s atomweight belt via third round TKO.
There are four title matches in the Qatar card.

Aside from Zamboanga, Filipino Joshua Pacio will also face Jarred Brooks for the strawweight diadem.

Reiner de Ridder will also face Anatoly Malykhin for the middleweight crown, while the featherweight title will be unified in a match between Tang Kai and Thanh Le.

