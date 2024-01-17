Malixi down by 1 in another Melbourne tiff

MANILA, Philippines — Rianne Malixi closed out with a bogey on No. 18 for a three-under 70 as she dropped to joint second with three others, one shot behind Japanese Aina Fujimoto at the start of the Australian Amateur in Melbourne, Victoria yesterday.

Malixi birdied three of the first 10 holes to put herself in early contention at the par-73 Keysborough Golf Club. She then matched Fujimoto’s 69 fashioned out in morning play with back-to-back birdies from No. 16 after a miscue on the 15th.

But she hobbled at the finish, yielding a stroke on the shortest of the five par-5s on the 446-yard No. 18 as she settled for a pair of 35s and a share of second with Japanese Mamika Shinchi and Aussies Jazy Roberts Amelia Harris in the 72-hole championship.

Still, it was another impressive start for the young Filipina star, who is coming off a come-from-behind victory in the Australian Master of the Amateurs Championship in Braeside, also in Melbourne, last week.

In pursuit of claiming both premier titles in Australia, the ICTSI-backed Malixi birdied the par-5 second hole, gaining another stroke on the fifth and reaching three-under with another one on No. 10.

A misstep on the 185-yard par-3 No. 15 then slowed down her charge.