Choco Mucho acquires Tubino

MANILA, Philippines — Choco Mucho plucked veteran Royse Tubino recently, hoping that the former Army standout would be the last piece of the championship puzzle the franchise has long sought for in the Premier Volleyball League.

“Attention: A new Titan is here! Salute this dynamic soldier-athlete turned powerful hitter,” the team announced Monday night via social media.

The 31-year-old Tubino, who played for Army and PLDT the past few years, should provide the stabilizing presence and additional firepower to the Flying Titans raring to fill in the void left by Bea de Leon and Caithlin Viray, who went to other teams, and Des Cheng (injury).

She would join a team teeming with stars including reigning MVP Sisi Rondina, Kat Tolentino, Maddie Madayag and Isa Molde.

Choco Mucho also acquired Mars Alba from the disbanded F2 Logistics team, Mean Mendrez from PLDT and Bia General from Cignal, and Tubino’s arrival could be the key to ending its championship quest.