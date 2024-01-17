‘Pasko Sa Enero’ winners

Here are the 20 winners of our “Pasko Sa Enero” contest in partnership with the Philippine Sports Commission. Awarding of prizes will be at 10 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 21, at Starbucks Molito, Alabang. Winners are required to show certified IDs. If unable to claim their prizes personally, winners must submit letters of authorization for representatives.

Thanks to the donors for making this post-Christmas contest possible – PSC P50,000; PLDT chairman Manny V. Pangilinan P20,000; sportsman Hermie Esguerra P20,000; Terrafirma (through PBA vice chairman Bobby Rosales) P15,000; TNT (through team manager/interim head coach Jojo Lastimosa) P10,000; NLEX (through PBA governor Ronald Dulatre) P10,000; NorthPort (through PBA governor Erick Arejola) P5,000; POC president Mayor Bambol Tolentino; Rain or Shine; Phoenix; Ever Bilena; Akari; San Miguel Corp.; San Miguel Foundation; PLDT/Smart; Metro Pacific; Meralco; Alagang Kapatid Foundation; Carmen’s Best ice cream; Makati Medical Center; Sonak Corp.; SBP; PBA; Converge, Magnolia and Vita Coco.

First prize: Luisito Vallo, 50, 72 Nagsaing, Calasiao, Pangasinan. LGU employee.

Second prize: Joseph Aragones, 45, 9056 Tikling Street, Rhoda Subdivision, Anos, Los Baños, Laguna. Dept. of Education senior high school teacher.

Third prize: Ronchester Oloresisimo, 34, 06 B. Flores Street, Tutukan, Taguig. Graphic designer.

Fourth prize: Kim Gacayan, 32, 107 Monday Street, St. Joseph Village, Niog, Bacoor, Cavite. Quality Analyst/IT (unemployed).

Fifth prize: Marco Manipon, 36, SMDC Light Residences Tower I, Unit 2034, Madison Street, Barangka-Ilaya, Mandaluyong. MIS analyst.

Sixth prize: Zyrenn Irigayen, 22, 1 Mahogany Street, Mercedes Village, Tuguegarao, Cagayan. Civil engineering graduate, Cagayan State University, preparing for licensure exams.

Seventh prize: Brian Marcos, 19, RSG Guevent Homes, Panapaan I, Bacoor, Cavite. Second year college, National University.

Eighth prize: Dave Mariano, 36, Lot 16, Block 18, Villa Paroma Subdivision, Cabcaben, Mariveles, Bataan. Online seller.

Ninth prize: Jay Morales, 28, 87 Sampaguita Street, Pandayan, Meycauayan, Bulacan. Fourth year law student, Arellano University.

Tenth prize: Cheldonne Prince Marquez, 26, Lot 1, Block 13, Vic Street, Del Mundo Village, Barangay Llano, Caloocan. HR government employee.

Eleventh prize: Anthony Apurillo, 40, 253 Elang, Barangay San Francisco, Gen. Trias, Cavite. Freelance designer.

Twelfth prize: Glenn Janiola, 39, Lot 21, Block 39, Paris Street, TNCS Biñan, Laguna. Quality analyst.

Thirteenth prize: Reginaldo Pascual, 36, 1 New Orleans Street, Barangay Pinagkaisahan, Quezon City. Academic tutor.

Fourteenth prize: Regie Villapando, 60, Abreu Legarda, Manila. Barangay kagawad.

Fifteenth prize: Alfred Urlanda, 27, 17A April Street, Congressional Village, North I, Barangay Bahay Toro, Quezon City. Project manager.

Sixteenth prize: Kalvin Sangalang, 35, 149 Servando Banez Street, Bayugo, Meycauayan, Bulacan. Basketball coach.

Seventeenth prize: Raymond Bustamante, 49, Saudi Arabia Railways. OFW.

Eighteenth prize: Carlo Balderas, 45, 60 Velarde Compound, Barangay Moonwalk, Parañaque. Delivery rider.

Nineteenth prize: Jose Quadra, 55, 58 San Matias, Guagua, Pampanga. Online English teacher.

Twentieth prize: Florentino Fernando, 51, 30 Luna Street, San Pedro, Laguna. Self-employed.

All 20 winners will receive cash – P10,000 for first, P5,000 for second, P4,000 for third, P3,000 each for fourth to 10th and P1,000 each for 11th to 20th. Each winner will take home a basketball, cap, shirt, umbrella, sling bag, tumbler, Essenso coffee, San Mig coffee, candy/biscuit/toy bags, sanitizer packs, corned beef in cans, flashlight, Ever Bilena body spray, green papaya soap, whitening papaya soap and more. First prize includes an Asics backpack, Metro Pacific travel trolly, PLDT/Smart portable speaker, SBP Pilipinas uniform, laptop bag, FIBA Word Cup knapsack, Akari rechargeable UAAP 8-inch team fan, Converge smart cup, PBA portable speaker, Carmen’s Best ice cream, Phoenix coffee press pot and more.