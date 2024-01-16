^

Quiban 3 shots off pace Asian Tour qualifying tilt

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
January 16, 2024 | 8:13pm
Quiban 3 shots off pace Asian Tour qualifying tilt
This handout from the Asian Tour taken and released on February 24, 2022 shows Philippines' Justin Quiban playing a shot during round one of the Royal's Cup golf tournament in Kanchanaburi.
Paul Lakatos / Asian Tour / AFP

MANILA, Philippines – Justin Quiban flourished coming off a rigorous training during the break but floundered at the finish to card a three-under 69 and fall by three strokes behind Aussie Nick Voke and J.H. Wang from Korea after 18 holes of the grueling Asian Tour Qualifying School Final Stage in Hua Hin, Thailand Tuesday.

Quiban dominated the backside of the Springfield Royal Country Club, hitting three birdies then gaining another on No. 2 to fan hopes of a blistering round for the one-time PGA Tour campaigner in the five-round elims offering cards for this year’s Asian Tour.

But he struggled coming home in one of the afternoon flights, bogeying No. 4 then yielding another stroke on No. 7 after a birdie on the sixth for a 36-33 to slip from joint fourth to a share of eighth with nine others.

The other Filipino hopefuls sputtered, including Asian Tour’s 2011 Order of Merit winner Juvic Pagunsan, who limped with a four-over 76 to drop to joint 150th in the 219-player field where the Top 140 and ties after 36 holes will advance to the next two rounds.

The Top 70 and ties will then move into the final round with the Top 35 to be ranked accordingly for the 2024 season kicking off with the $1 million Malaysian Open on February 15-18 at the Mines Resort and Golf Club in Selangor.

To accommodate the big number of entries, the Asian Tour is using two courses with Voke coming through with a 65 at the par-71 Lake View Resort and Golf Club.

Voke ripped the frontside of Lake View, closing out with a scorching birdie-birdie-eagle-birdie feat for a 30. He then rebounded from his lone miscue on No. 13 with birdies on Nos. 15 and 17 for a 65 and a share of the lead with Wang.

The Korean shot six birdies to complete a bogey-free card, also at Lake View as the duo grabbed a one-stroke lead over Spain’s C. Pigem, who fired an eagle-spiked 67 at Springfield.

Sean Ramos turned in a 73 at Springfield for a share of 74th, Lloyd Go groped for a 73 at Lake View for joint 126th while amateur Aidric Chan skied to a six-over card with three holes to play at Springfield at presstime.

