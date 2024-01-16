^

Sports

Malixi endures scrambling finish, trails by 1 after 70 in Aussie Amateur golf tilt

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
January 16, 2024 | 3:53pm
Malixi endures scrambling finish, trails by 1 after 70 in Aussie Amateur golf tilt
Rianne Malixi
File

MANILA, Philippines – Rianne Malixi narrowly missed forcing a tie for the lead, holing out with a mishap for a three-under 70 as she slipped to joint second with three others, one stroke behind Japanese Aina Fujimoto at the start of the Australian Amateur in Melbourne, Victoria Tuesday.

Three birdies in the first 10 holes fueled Malixi’s big start at the par-73 Keysborough Golf Club, one of the two courses staging the host country’s national championship. She matched Fujimoto’s 69 fashioned out in morning play with back-to-back birdies from No. 16 after a miscue on the 15th.

But she faltered at the finish, conceding a stroke on the shortest of the five par-5s on the 446-yard No. 18 as she settled for a pair of 35s and a share of second with Japanese Mamika Shinchi and Aussies Jazy Roberts Amelia Harris in the 72-hole championship at the 6,314-yard course.

Despite her last-hole miscue, Malixi’s performance marked another impressive start, building on her come-from-behind victory in the Australian Master of the Amateurs Championship in Braeside, also in Melbourne, last week.

In pursuit of claiming both premier titles in Australia, the ICTSI-backed Malixi showcased her skill by birdying the par-5 second hole, gaining another stroke on the fifth and reaching three-under with another feat on No. 10.

A misstep on the 185-yard par-3 No. 15 momentarily slowed her charge but she rebounded with birdies on the next two holes, sharing the top spot with Fujimoto at four-under.

The Japanese took advantage of the favorable playing conditions, rattling off three birdies in the first five holes at the backside of Keysborough. She bogeyed the 15th but broke a run of pars with closing birdies on Nos. 8 and 9 to seize control of the 100-player women’s field with a 34-35 card.

Shinchi, No. 41 in the women’s amateur ranking, spiked her 36-34 round with an eagle on No. 18 while Roberts and Harris posted three-under cards at the tougher Yarra layout, also a par-73.

Roberts gunned down four birdies against a bogey while Harris sizzled with six birdies to negate a three-bogey mishap and positioning herself in early contention.

Looking ahead to the second round, Malixi, 16, aims to navigate the 6,324-yard Yarra course as the field transitions for Wednesday’s second round.

Amelia Whinney shot a 71, also at Keysborough, for solo sixth while India's Avani Prashanth, who lost to Malixi last week, carded a 72 for a share of seventh with Justice Bosio, Sarah Hammett and Amy Squires.

vuukle comment

GOLF

RIANNE MALIXI
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Choco Mucho signs ex-Army star Royse Tubino

Choco Mucho signs ex-Army star Royse Tubino

By Joey Villar | 4 hours ago
Choco Mucho added a veteran presence in Royse Tubino recently, hoping the former Army standout would be the last piece of...
Sports
fbtw
Dela Cruz, Viray lead new Farm Fresh PVL recruits

Dela Cruz, Viray lead new Farm Fresh PVL recruits

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 2 days ago
Former F2 Logistics star Jolina dela Cruz and former Choco Mucho stalwart Caitlin Viray highlighted the nine new faces in...
Sports
fbtw
Swiatek battles through tough test in Australian Open

Swiatek battles through tough test in Australian Open

4 hours ago
In-form top seed Iga Swiatek ground past former Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin in straight sets Tuesday to open her...
Sports
fbtw
Philippines top market for gaming devices, says tech company

Philippines top market for gaming devices, says tech company

By Michelle Lojo | 6 hours ago
The Philippines is the top market for gaming devices in the Asia-Pacific Region based on data presented by Acer executiv...
Sports
fbtw
Nadal sees 'potential' in Saudi Arabia as he signs up as tennis ambassador

Nadal sees 'potential' in Saudi Arabia as he signs up as tennis ambassador

7 hours ago
Rafael Nadal was named ambassador for the Saudi Tennis Federation, as the Gulf kingdom aims to host more professional tournaments...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Joshua sees Ngannou fight as road to undisputed heavyweight shot

Joshua sees Ngannou fight as road to undisputed heavyweight shot

7 hours ago
Anthony Joshua said he is hoping a fight against ex-mixed martial arts fighter Francis Ngannou will lead to a shot at becoming...
Sports
fbtw
Respect for Messi holds off rising stars to individual awards

Respect for Messi holds off rising stars to individual awards

7 hours ago
Lionel Messi may have left the limelight of European football behind, but he remains a magnet to the game's biggest awards...
Sports
fbtw
Embiid scores 41 on return in Sixers romp

Embiid scores 41 on return in Sixers romp

7 hours ago
Joel Embiid scored 41 points in a dazzling return from injury on Monday (Tuesday Manila time) as the Philadelphia 76ers romped...
Sports
fbtw
Gift of faith, prayers Pogoy back playing, shooting treys

Gift of faith, prayers Pogoy back playing, shooting treys

By Olmin Leyba | 16 hours ago
Faith kept TNT star RR Pogoy going when he was diagnosed with myocarditis – an inflammation of the heart muscle –...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with