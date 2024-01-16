PBA Player of the Week Aurin proves worth with TNT starting role

MANILA, Philippines – Rookie Kim Aurin is making the most out of the playing time he's earned at TNT.

Finally earning a spot in the starting unit, the former University of Perpetual Help star lost no time to prove he's up to the task after playing a key role in the Tropang Giga clinching the last quarterfinals berth in the PBA Commissioner's Cup.

Aurin finished with 18 points and hit key baskets that allowed the Tropang Giga to pull off a 116-96 win over Phoenix and avoid a playoff with NLEX for the eighth and final quarterfinals ticket.

The conference-high of the rookie picked in the third round of the last draft which came at the most crucial time of TNT's campaign earned for him the PBA Press Corps-Pilipinas Live Player of the Week for the period Jan. 10-14.

The 26-year-old Aurin became the first rookie this season to be recognized with the weekly honor handed out by the group of men and women which cover the PBA beat.

Aurin was drafted no. 34 overall by Barangay Ginebra, where he previously played for its 3x3 team, but failed to crack the Kings' 5-on-5 lineup to become a free agent.

TNT eventually picked him up and signed a six-month contract.

"I think he deserves all the minutes he's getting right now, said TNT coach Jojo Lastimosa of Aurin.

"Now we're looking at a guy who's probably going to play a little bit more. He deserves what he is getting right now."

Aurin was 6-of-12 from the floor including 3-of-5 from beyond the arc in the win over the Fuel Masters to emerge as the unanimous choice for the weekly award.